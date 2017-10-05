Solemn Pontifical Mass In The Traditional Latin Rite

NEW JERSEY – Bishop Arthur Serratelli of the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, will offer a Pontifical Solemn High Mass in the newly renovated Cathedral of John the Baptist in Paterson on Saturday, October 14, 2017. This Mass will be offered at 9:30 a.m. The Mass is part of the Latin Mass Pilgrimage being celebrated for the first time in the Diocese. All laity, clergy, and religious who love the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite which was the form of the liturgy prior to the liturgical changes instituted by the Second Vatican Council are invited. The combined choirs of several parishes will provide music for the Mass.

The Mass was restored by Pope Benedict XVI ten years ago, permitting all priests to offer it without any restrictions. The Latin Liturgy continues to grow in popularity. There will be a reception after the Mass with refreshments in the Rodimer Center behind the Cathedral. Free parking is available in the Grand Street Public Employees Garage. This is a free event; no tickets are required.

The Cathedral is located at the corner of Main and Grand Streets in Paterson. The area is safe, with police security. For more information, contact Dr. Joseph R. Daly, Diocesan Pastoral Advisory Council member at jrdaly74@hotmail.com or call 973-464-2954.