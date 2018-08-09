Stirling, NJ –On the Sixteenth Anniversary of 9/11, Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 7:00 pm., the Shrine of Saint. Joseph welcomes everyone to an Ecumenical Candlelight Vigil Service at the Tower of Remembrance. A Gratitude Reception for the area’s first responders and their families who serve the community daily will precede the Vigil. The daily sacrifices and dangers that our First Responders confront courageously every day allow us to live in peace and security. The police, firemen, rescue squads, and local ministers will lead the procession to the Tower of Remembrance, where the short ecumenical service of song and prayer will be celebrated. At the conclusion of the vigil, all are welcomed to remember and pray as they gong the bell. In case of rain, the service will be held in the Shrine Chapel. There will be limited seating outdoors but you also may want to bring a chair.

The 35-foot high Tower of Remembrance Memorial is dedicated to the memory of all those who lost their lives on 9/11. It combines steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center and bells from the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity’s Seminary in Monroe, Virginia. The Tower provides a sacred space for all to find solace. The name of each innocent victim who died at The World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in the Shanksville, Pennsylvania countryside is inscribed on the memorial walls. Since its dedication in 2002, the Tower of Remembrance attracts thousands of people who come to remember the dead, to mourn for their families, and to pray for healing. For those families left with no remains, no burial site, and no closure, the Tower is hallowed ground, which they visit frequently to feel connected to their loved ones. The Tower of Remembrance located at the Shrine of Saint Joseph in Stirling, NJ, is open all day, every day. All are welcome!

The Shrine is located at 1050 Long Hill Road, Stirling, NJ 07980. For more information, please call 908-647-0208. Visit WWW.STSHRINE.ORG