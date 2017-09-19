New York, NY – New York City’s Fifth Avenue will close Sunday, October 1st, 2017, from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 PM as Polish-Americans join together in honor of Brigadier General Casimir Pulaski, hero of the American Revolutionary War who died at the battle of Savannah Georgia in October, 1779 . The parade will step off from Fifth Avenue at 35th Street at 12:30 PM with the Honor Guard of the New York City Police and Fire Departments leading the way up 5th Avenue to 56th Street.

President Richard D. Zawisny is extremely happy to announce that His Eminence Polish Primate Archbishop Wojciech Polak of Gniezno, Poland will be the main celebrant of the 9:00 AM Liturgy at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue, New York on October 1st, 2017.

It is also announced that the Most Rev Canon Bishop Witold Mroziewski, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn will concelebrate the 9 AM Liturgy

The theme of the 80th Pulaski Day Parade in New York City is “General Thaddeus Kosciuszko; Thaddeus Kosciuszko Hero of Two Nations”. The year 2017 marks the Two Hundred Anniversary of the death of General Thaddeus Kosciuszko who fought for American Independence and Poland Independence from Russian Czarist rule.

Honorable Slawomir Platta, Esq of New York City is the 2017 Grand Marshal of the tri state Pulaski Parade and he will lead the contingents of New York State, New Jersey, Connecticut and surrounding areas up Fifth Avenue. He invites all to attend the Parade and all of the events in honor of the Polish born Hero American Revolutionary General.

A breakfast will follow the 9:00 AM Mass Liturgy on Oct 1, 2017 at the 3 West Club on 51st Street. Contact David M. Kopala (908) 265-8165 for tickets and information.

“The Pulaski Day Parade has been celebrated on Fifth Avenue since 1937 and is the second longest active parade in New York City history and marches rain or sun”, said General Pulaski Memorial Parade Committee President Richard D. Zawisny.

