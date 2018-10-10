Calendar (week of October 10th)

Public Square Fatima Rosary

PASSAIC, NEW JERSEY – A Public, Family Rosary Rally outside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Main Ave. & Park Place where all will pray in front of a small statue of Our Lady of Fatima takes place on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 12 Noon. This event is being held to commemorate and honor Our Blessed Mother for the last Fatima apparition in 1917, where the Miracle of the Sun occurred in front of 70,000 people. For further information, please contact Peter Kueken, Jr. 973-779-7279 or kueken-owner@yahoogroups.com or olmcpassaic.com

Fall Festival / Bake Sale

NEW YORK – A Fall Festival and Bake Sale will be held at the CYO Building, 662 Co. Route 1, Pine Island, NY (across from Jolly Onion) on Saturday, October 13th from 8 am to 4 pm and also on Sunday, October 14th from 9 am to 2 pm. Proceeds benefit the General Pulaski Memorial Committee of Orange County. Coffee and hot dogs available. Call Stella (845) 291-8706 or Carol (845) 651-4287.

Clifton Skate Day

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled afternoon of ice-skating at Floyd Hall Ice-Skating Arena for Clifton Skate Day. This event will be conducted on Saturday, October 13th, 2018 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost will be $5.00 per person and includes 2 hours of skating, skate rental and candy surprise. You must have a coupon to attend the event and receive the discounted price. Pick up coupons at the Recreation Office, City Hall, 2nd floor, 900 Clifton Ave. Floyd Hall Arena is located on the campus of Montclair State University. For additional information, call (973) 470-5956 or visit www.cliftonrec.com

Screening of Polish Movie “Cold War”

FLORIDA – The American Institute of Polish Culture invites the public to attend the screening of Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War” on Saturday, October 13th, 4 p.m. at MDC’s Tower Theater Miami, 1508 SW 8th Street, Miami. Winner of the Best Director award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Pawel Pawlikowski is back with Cold War, a decade-spanning romance that finds a star-crossed couple separating and reuniting throughout the years. The film starts in 1949 Poland where we meet Wiktor as he’s scouting the Polish countryside to put together a folk ensemble. There, he meets the fiery Zula and is instantly drawn in by her star potential. The two start an impassioned affair, but a variety of factors – not least of which are the turbulent time period and their ill-suited pairing – will both keep them apart and drive them head-on towards each other. Replete with sumptuous black and white cinematography and a wonderful soundtrack that flips between Polish folk music to jazz to rock ‘n’ roll, Cold War is a breathtaking feast for the senses and a punch to the gut for the soul. The American Institute of Polish Culture is sponsoring a reception for all attendees at MDC’s Tower Theater Miami following the screening . To purchase tickets, go to https://gems2018.miamifilmfestival.com/films/cold-war/ To receive a special discount for $2 off per ticket, use discount code: POLISHGEMS at checkout. The American Institute of Polish Culture is located at 1440 79th Street Causeway, Suite 117, Miami, FL 33141.

Paderewski Lecture-Recital: The Sounds of Independence

www.polishmusic.usc.edu/events/2018-sounds-of-independence

Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 7 PM – 9 PM

Alfred Newman Recital Hall

3616 Trousdale Pkwy, Los Angeles, California 90089

The Polish Music Center celebrates 100 years of Polish independence with a collaborative lecture performance of music composed between World War I and II, featuring the USC Thornton Chamber Singers, the Quadrophonic String Quartet, and guest lecturer, musicology professor Lisa Cooper Vest. Free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served, and RSVPs are not available. Reception following the concert.

Family Rosary Rally

CLIFTON, NJ – A Family Rosary Rally will be held on Sunday, October 14 at Holy Face Monastery, 1697 Route 3, or GPS: 110 Vincent Drive, Clifton, NJ. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, NJ State Council. Starts 3 pm sharp. We are offering reparation for the sins and offenses committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary and to pray for the conversion of the United States. The Miracle of the Sun occurred on Oct. 13, 1917, and many non-believers converted. Come and pray with the men of the Knights of Columbus and bring your friends and family, this is a family rosary rally. For further information, please call Rally Chairman: Peter Kueken, Jr. at 973-779-7279 or kueken-owner@yahoogroups.com

2018 ART IN THE PARK SHOWCASE

OCTOBER 14, 1 – 4 PM AT OVERLOOK PARK

THE PATERSON GREAT FALLS NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK

PATERSON, NJ – The 2018 Art in the Park Showcase will take place on October 14, 2018, from 1 – 4 p.m. at Overlook Park, located at the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, 72 McBride Avenue in Paterson, NJ. The rain date is October 21. Admission is free. Performances will include professional artists and youth mentored in dance and music workshops held in Paterson over the summer. Programming includes: salsa/world music from People of Earth; the Inner City Ensemble with dancers from Rosa L. Parks School of Fine & Performing Arts and Passaic County Technical Institute; the Paterson Music Project featuring Community Charter School students; award-winning spoken word poets, reg e. gaines and Vincent Toro; a wall mural by Halls that Inspire; and sculpture by Barbara Wallace. “The arts and the falls have always been inextricably linked, and this project will inspire more people to connect to the national park in Paterson,” says Darren Boch, superintendent of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park. Programming presented by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council at Passaic County Community College, and funded by a National Endowment for the Arts ArtWorks grant. The Park is accessible with assistance; for more information, please call 973-684-5444 or write to sbalik@pccc.edu.

Senior Citizen ID Cards

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Clifton Senior Center processing the Senior Citizen ID Cards on Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. You must fill out an application before October 31, 2018. Please call or visit the Senior Center for application. Any questions please call the Center at 973-470-2234. Margaret Nysk, Supervisor – City of Clifton Senior Services

FMBA Local 21 – 2018 Coat Drive

CLIFTON, NJ – Clifton FMBA Local 21 will have our 10th annual Coat Drive this year. The Coat Drive will run the month of October. Coats will be collected in any of the six firehouses. FMBA 21 would like to thank its members and the community for coming together to support the drive.

Station 1: 69 1st Street, Clifton, NJ 07011

Station 2: 7 Dumont Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013

Station 3: 180 Mahar Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011

Station 4: 144 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07014

Station 5: 51 Brighton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012

Station 6: 1202 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013

Vendors & Non-Profit Organizations

Needed For Annual HarfestFest

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department is looking for vendors and non-profit organizations for the Annual Harvest Fest to be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018. The Harvest Fest follows the Halloween Parade and will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex, 900 Clifton Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The event features games, rides, music, a science show, an apple pie contest and more. Whether your specialty is homemade crafts, cooking, novelty gifts, school fundraising, group awareness etc. you will have a great time at this event. All parties interested in becoming a vendor or have a non-profit organization booth must be pre-registered by Friday, October 19th. For more information on becoming a vendor or obtaining a booth at this event contact the Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956 or email cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org.

POLKA DANCES



NEW YORK – St. Joseph’s Church in Broadalbin will hold a “Polka Dance” featuring the Rymanowski Brothers Orchestra on Sunday, October 14th from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be homemade Polish food. Tickets only $10.00. For more information call Walt at (518) 843-3480 or Dave (518) 883-5481. The church is located at 2 North St., Broadalbin, NY 12025.

Brick Elks Presents Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks proudly presents 18 Time Grammy Winner JIMMY STURR and His Orchestra on Sunday, October 21st from 2 to 6 pm. Doors will open at 12:30 pm. Refreshments will be available as well as a Polish kitchen with a variety of foods to choose from. Plenty of parking with easy access to the hall. For tickets and more information call Bernie 732-504-7808 – email: blesiak@yahoo.com; Neil 732-905-0696 – email: neil12@optonline.net Tickets: $25.00 per person (no refunds). The Brick Elks is located at 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723.