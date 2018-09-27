Calendar (week of September 27th)

Flea Market & Collectible Show

WAYNE, NJ – St. Michael’s Episcopal Church Flea Market & Collectible Show will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 – Outdoors 9-5 PM – 1219 Ratzer Road (off Valley Road), Wayne, NJ 07470. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: St. Michael’s Church. For information call 201-998-1144. There will be 100+ exhibitors sell an array of new merchandise such as unique items, handbags, incense and oils, sports collectibles, jewelry, gift items and a special section for antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items and more all at bargain prices. There will be coffee, cold drinks, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ice and more! JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event in conjunction with the St. Michael’s Church. Any school organization that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces that will be offered free. Please contact us to make a reservation.

PCHS Annual Beefsteak Dinner

NEW JERSEY – On Tuesday, October 2nd at 6:30 pm, The Passaic County Historical Society will host its Annual Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser at the Brownstone restaurant located at 351 West Broadway in Paterson. Enjoy the Brownstone’s famous “all you can eat beefsteak dinner.” Attendees also have the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 drawing. Dinners are $60 per person, reservations required. For those who do not eat beef, chicken and fish options are available. All proceeds will benefit the Passaic County Historical Society. To book a reservation, please call (973)247-0085 ext. 201 or download an application from lambertcastle.org. The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. Please join the Passaic County Historical Society for a night of good food and great company. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

“Live The Passion” – An Evening of Art and Music

NEW YORK CITY – The Kosciuszko Foundation Presents: Live the Passion with Monika Krajewska, mezzo-soprano & Yelena Kurdina, piano in a program of Polish, Russian and Latin American composers. The concert will be combined with the opening of a temporary exhibition of paintings by Maria Majka Nowak. The event will take place on Thursday, October 4th, 7:30 p.m., at the Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. Wine reception will follow the concert. Tickets: $15 – $30. Praised by the New York Times for her “rich and strong tone that expresses not only beauty, but a luminous sense of peace with comfort”, mezzo-soprano Monika Krajewska has sung with opera companies, orchestras and music festivals around the world performing under the batons of renowned conductors such as Alberto Zedda, Anton Coppola, and many more. A specialist in Russian repertoire at The Metropolitan Opera for over 20 years, Yelena Kurdina partnered with many of the most outstanding singers of our time including Placido Domingo, Renee Fleming, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and performed at renowned festivals and opera houses including Opera National de Paris, Houston Grand Opera, and Saito Kinen Festival in Japan. Maria Majka Nowak – a painter, photographer, sculptor, unique mixed media artist, winner of numerous juried art shows. Having a strong visual presence, her artwork has been showcased in numerous exhibitions in Poland, France and the United States. For tickets or more information call 212-734-2130 or visit www.thekf.org

HarvestFest At St. Mary

PENNSYLVANIA – The 2018 Harvest Fest at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA will be held on Friday, October 5 (4-9 PM) and Saturday, October 6 (12-9 PM). Friday – Music by Chris Tray (4-5:30 PM); Oldies Band (5:30-8:30 PM). Saturday: The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4 PM); Polka Mass 4:30; Blue Mtn Heritage Chorus (5:30 -6:30 PM), Tommy Dee (6:30-9 PM). Homemade ethnic food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages, corn hole tournament (Saturday: see website for registration), rock wall and bungee jump, dinosaur dig (new), hay rides, first responders, bingo, theme baskets, raffles and more. Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. Fo

An Evening with Elvis

NEW JERSEY – Award winning national Elvis tribute artist, Jim Barone, brings his performance to the Polish American Citizens Club on Saturday, October 6, Doors open at 6:30 pm, dinner starts at 7 pm, and the show at 8 pm. This event sells out, purchase your tickets now, only $35! Call 908-534-6230 or pre-purchase tickets at squareup.com/market/PACCWHS The PACC is located at 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station.

The Best of Polish Jazz

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kosciuszko Foundation presents THE BEST OF POLISH JAZZ: Piotr Orzechowski (piano) and Kuba Wiecek (saxophone) on concert on Sunday, October 7th, 5 p.m. at the foundation, 2025 O Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036. Tickets: General audience $25.00, KF members $20.00. Join the Kosciuszko Foundation family that day and receive an additional $5 discount (new members price $15.00). RSVP: bbernhardt@thekf.org Space is limited – please reserve your tickets soon.

Vendors & Non-Profit Organizations Needed For Annual HarfestFest

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department is looking for vendors and non-profit organizations for the Annual Harvest Fest to be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018. The Harvest Fest follows the Halloween Parade and will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex, 900 Clifton Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The event features games, rides, music, a science show, an apple pie contest and more. Whether your specialty is homemade crafts, cooking, novelty gifts, school fundraising, group awareness etc. you will have a great time at this event. All parties interested in becoming a vendor or have a non-profit organization booth must be pre-registered by Friday, October 19th. For more information on becoming a vendor or obtaining a booth at this event contact the Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956 or email cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org.

Fall Festival / Bake Sale

NEW YORK – A Fall Festival and Bake Sale will be held at the CYO Building, 662 Co. Route 1, Pine Island, NY (across from Jolly Onion) on Saturday, October 13th from 8 am to 4 pm and also on Sunday, October 14th from 9 am to 2 pm. Proceeds benefit the General Pulaski Memorial Committee of Orange County. Coffee and hot dogs available. Call Stella (845) 291-8706 or Carol (845) 651-4287.

Polish Peoples’ Home of Passaic Celebrates 108 Years of Polish Pride

NEW JERSEY – The Polish Peoples’ Home of Passaic is celebrating 108 years of Polish pride. A “Building Maintenance Fundraiser Beefsteak will be held on October 17th at the Polish American Cultural Center, 1-3 Monroe Street in Passaic. The beefsteak dinner catered by Nightingale Caterers will be served at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Beer, soda, wine, coffee, tea & dessert are included. Entertainment by Anthony Tabish. There will be gifts and a money raffle. Tickets: $40.00 per person. For tickets/reservations call the home at 973-473-6619 or Barbara Ann Novak-Lissi at 973-916-1957.

Red Hat Angels Annual Bowling FUNdraiser

CLIFTON, NJ – Red Hat Angels, a team from the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Clifton, will be striking out against cancer at their annual bowling FUNdraiser at Garden Palace Lanes 42 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton on Sunday 10/14/18 from 2:00-4:00 PM. Your $20.00 donation will include 2 hours of bowling, rental of shoes, 1 pizza and beverages per lane. Proceeds of the event will be donated to the Relay for Life Clifton. Form your team of 6 and call Evelyn to purchase tickets. If you don’t have a team of 6, come and enjoy, and we’ll put you with some fellow bowlers. For tickets please call Evelyn at 973 779-7182. Relay for Life Clifton is an annual event held at Clifton Stadium. It is tentatively set for Saturday, May 18, 2019. If you would like to learn more about the event, please visit the website at www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj.If you would like to learn more about the American Cancer Society please visit the website www.cancer.org. See you at Garden Palace!

Polka Dances

Brick Elks Presents Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks proudly presents 18 Time Grammy Winner JIMMY STURR and His Orchestra on Sunday, October 21st from 2 to 6 pm. Doors will open at 12:30 pm. Refreshments will be available as well as a Polish kitchen with a variety of foods to choose from. Plenty of parking with easy access to the hall. For tickets and more information call Bernie 732-504-7808 – email: blesiak@yahoo.com; Neil 732-905-0696 – email: neil12@optonline.net Tickets: $25.00 per person (no refunds). The Brick Elks is located at 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723.

November 4th Polka Dance

NEW YORK – Mark your calendar for the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s Polka Dance featuring “Chris & Ronnie”, a five-piece Polka band from Staten Island, NY on Sunday, November 4, 2018. The dance will be held at the PLAV in Pine Island, NY from 1 to 5 pm. Tickets at $15 per person will be available at the door. Refreshments provided. Children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free. For more information, contact Stella at 845-291-8706. See you on the dance floor!