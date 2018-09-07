Calendar (week of September 6th)

Polish Library’s 2018 Picnic

VIRGINIA – You are invited to the Polish Library’s 2018 Picnic to be held on Saturday, September 8th from 1 to 5 p.m. at Alcova Heights Park, 901 George Mason Dr., Arlington, VA 22204. The scheduled highlights for the picnic is as follows: 1:00 PM – START! Grilled kielbasa (and veggie options), homemade salads, lemonade, poppy seed cake etc.; 1:30 PM The best grain dish COOKING CONTEST deadline – bring as many as you want homemade dishes made with traditional Polish grains and win a great price; 2:00 PM Old good GRAINS – contest awards followed by Staropolska cuisine lecture by the Polish Embassy Chef; 3:00 PM – How many will eat grains in POLAND ‘2050? – panel talk with IFM and World Bank Economists; 4:00 PM – All about JAZZ – lecture by the jazz connoisseur Leszek Strzelecki; 5:00 pm – the end. Throughout the day there will be jazz music in the background, food and drinks, games for children, networking, book and DVD sale, sport games and playground, and other interesting talks (e.g. Old Polish customs). This is a fundraising event to support the Polish Library in Washington. Tickets: $20 for members and $25 for non-members, kids 12 & younger, free. Pay at the location with cash or check (no credit cards, sorry!) The Polish Library is located in Washington, D.C., 1503 21st St. NW, Washington, DC 20036. For more information go to www.polishlibrary.org or call (202) 466-2665.

Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival

MASSACHUSETTS – St. Joseph’s Polish National Catholic Church in Westfield, MA will hold its annual Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 9th. The festival will be held from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the parish social center and parish grounds, Main Street and Clinton Avenue, Westfield, MA. The Harvest Wreath will be blessed during the 8:00 am Mass that morning and carried in a procession to the festival at 2:00 pm. A Dozynki program will highlight members of the St. Joseph’s Dozynki Dancers who will perform traditional Polish folk dances. Polish music will be played during the festival. There will be games for children as well as the adults, and the Dozynki kitchen will be open from 12 noon until closing. There is no admission charge and the public is cordially invited. For more information contact Pastor Very Rev. Joseph Soltysiak at 413-562-4403 or email: Soltysiak@comcast.net

St. John Kanty Church Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – St. John Kanty Church will be holding its annual picnic on Sunday, September 9th from 1 to 10 pm on the church grounds, 49 Speer Ave., Clifton. Ethnic foods, games, music. Band performance by the one and only Eddie Forman Orchestra beginning at 2 pm. Come on out! For further information, please call parish office at 973-779-4102.

Disco 70s & 80s Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club will host a Disco 70’s & 80’s Dance on Saturday, September 8th from 7-11 pm. The club is located at 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station. The evening features DJ Jared spinning songs we grew up with. Tickets are $15 pre-sale. Call 908-534-6230 or online squareup.com/market/PACCWHS $20 at the door. Includes a hustle lesson at 7pm and coffee/tea and desserts. Additional food and beverages available for purchase.

KF Presents Actor Jerzy Zelnik In Literary-Art Event

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation is pleased to present “Zbigniew Herbert – Aria Pożegnalna” – a spectacle of poetry and music by Jerzy Zelnik, actor and Michał Maksymilian Dudziński, piano. The event is dedicated to Zbigniew Herbert, one of Poland’s most honored and influential poets, to commemorate the 20thanniversary of his passing. The event (conducted in Polish) will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 7:30 p.m. at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. Wine reception and a meeting with the actor will follow the spectacle. Tickets: $15 – $25. Email: Kosciuszko@thekf.org

Zegota Exhibition At The Polish Consulate In New York

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland takes immense pleasure in inviting you to an exhibition “Zegota. THE COUNCIL FOR AID TO JEWS”. The exhibition will be open from 6- 8 p.m. on Thursday, 13th September 2018 at the Consulate General of Republic of Poland in New York. The opening of the exhibition is going to be preceded with a lecture by PhD Marcin Urynowicz form the Institute of National Remembrance. Note: “Zegota”, the only state organization in occupied Europe, formed to help Jews during the time of the Holocaust. An exhibition prepared by The Institute of National Remembrance Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes Against the Polish Nation. The Consulate is located at 233 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10016.

Van Houten Ave Street Fair – Sunday, September 16, 2018

CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association of Clifton presents its 16th Annual VAN HOUTEN AVE STREET FAIR which will be held on Sunday, September 16th from 11 am to 5 pm. Van Houten Ave will be transformed into a giant town block party, a pedestrian marketplace – exhibitors displaying their merchandise, a host of vendors, food, a stage with entertainment & music, rides for the children, and much more! Live entertainment by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band and The Garrett Mountain Boys; a martial arts demonstration by the Clifton Martial Arts Academy at 12:30 p.m.; a performance by Clifton High School’s Mustang Marching Band at 2 p.m., a classic car show sponsored by Shook Funeral Home, and Medieval Times will showcase sword fights between the knights. Also this year, Cliffhanger Productions will bring an added attraction – a 300 ft zipline (31/2 stories tall). We would like to invite merchants, civic groups and non-profit organizations to become a part of this event. Note: The ABA is also looking for more vendors. For more information about prices, etc., please call 201-410-1686 or 973-778-7837, or e-mail posteagle@aol.com (attn. Chris). Rain date: Sun. Sept. 23rd. Come out and bring the family; enjoy the festivities!

ShopRite of Wallington September Culinary Workshops

September 17th “Greek Goddess”

September 24th “Wrap it Up” Children’s Workshop

WALLINGTON, NJ – Explore the traditional and rich flavors of the Mediterranean at Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite of Wallington’s Greek Cuisine culinary workshop. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults! To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our Wallington Dietitian, Stephanie Sass, RD. Phone: (201) 819-9619 – Email: Stephanie.sass@wakefern.com

Adults Workshop – September 17th, 6 pm to 8 pm

“Greek Goddess” Menu:

• Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

• Melopita (Greek Honey Pie)

• Moussaka with Yogurt Bechamel

Children’s Workshop – September 24th, 5 pm to 7 pm

“Wrap it Up” Menu:

• Whole Wheat Crepes with Strawberries

• Fresh Spring Rolls with Orange Dipping Sauce

• Egg Salad “Wraps”

Classes Cost: $20 per person, $10 for each additional children in the same family. Class Sizes are limited so register today. ShopRite of Wallington is located at 375 Paterson Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057.

Family Friendly Free Flu Clinic for Children and Adults

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that a family friendly free flu clinic will be held for adults and children ages 5 and up on September 17th and 27th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bergen County Administration Building, One Bergen County Plaza – Multi-Purpose Room, 1st Floor – Hackensack, NJ 07601. Limited quantities of the flu vaccine are available so the flu shots will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please note that certain people should not get the flu shot. You should not take a flu shot if you have a fever or are moderately to severely ill, had a previous allergic reaction to the flu vaccine, or if you are allergic to eggs. Free parking is available in the piazza at One Bergen County Plaza for those seeking the flu vaccine.

Polish Language School Registration

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, September 15 at 9 a.m., Our Lady of Czestochowa Polish Language School will hold its First Day of School at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown. (Registration applications will be available during the Shrine Festival in the Polish School Village and on the school’s website czestochowaschool@gmail.com. Mass will be held on Sunday, September 16 at 10:00 A.M. Call Joanna Mikoluk 484-363-3781.

Parish Picnic

PENNSYLVANIA – St. Valentine Church will hold its Annual Picnic on Sunday, September 16 at Pulaski Park, 875 Mill Road, Andalusia, PA. Mass at 12 Noon followed by the picnic from 1 to 5 P.M. Polish food, music. Call Joyce 267-640-7340 for more information.

Candidate Forum

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Republican Club will be hosting a Candidate Forum for the upcoming Board of Education election on Thursday, September 20th @ 7:00PM at the Clifton Elks Lodge at the corner of Clifton and Colfax Avenue in Clifton. All are welcome!

66th Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition

NEW YORK – Applications are now available for The 66th Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition which will be held on March 29-31, 2019 at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. Application deadline: January 1, 2019. The Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Piano Competition was established in 1949, in honor of the hundredth anniversary of the death of Frederic Chopin. The inauguration took place at the Kosciuszko Foundation House in New York City, with Witold Malcuzynski as a guest artist, and Abram Chasins, composer and music director of the New York Times Radio Station, presiding. Over the years, many outstanding musicians have been associated with the competition including Van Cliburn (on the picture with KF Founder Stephen Mizwa), Ian Hobson, and Murray Perahia. Today, the Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Competition continues to encourage gifted young pianists to further their studies and to perform the works of Polish composers. For more information call (212) 734-2130 or email: chopin@thekf.org

Polka Dances

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polka Pals Polka Dance will be held on Sunday, September 16th at Sacred Heart Parish Center, Cornwall Road & 419, Cornwall, PA. from 2 to 6 P.M. Music by Walt Groller Band. Call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704 for more information.

Brick Elks Presents Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks proudly presents 18 Time Grammy Winner JIMMY STURR and His Orchestra on Sunday, October 21st from 2 to 6 pm. Doors will open at 12:30 pm. Refreshments will be available as well as a Polish kitchen with a variety of foods to choose from. Plenty of parking with easy access to the hall. For tickets and more information call Bernie 732-504-7808 – email: blesiak@yahoo.com; Neil 732-905-0696 – email: neil12@optonline.net Tickets: $25.00 per person (no refunds). The Brick Elks is located at 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723.