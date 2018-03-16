Home   >   Recipe Corner   >   Coconut Easter Eggs

Coconut Easter Eggs

By on March 16, 2018

 

INGREDIENTS:
Filling:
2 lb. powdered sugar
8 oz. cream cheese
1/2 lb. butter
1 lb. shredded coconut
1 tsp. vanilla

Coating:
1 bag semi-sweet chocolate bits
1 bag milk chocolate
Small piece cocoa butter or coating chocolate

Blend filling and shape into eggs.
Melt coating mix in double boiler.
Dip in chocolate. Let set on wax paper.

 

Recipe by Pat Szabo

 