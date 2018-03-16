Don't miss
Coconut Easter Eggs
By PostEagle on March 16, 2018
Coconut Easter Eggs
INGREDIENTS:
Filling:
2 lb. powdered sugar
8 oz. cream cheese
1/2 lb. butter
1 lb. shredded coconut
1 tsp. vanilla
Coating:
1 bag semi-sweet chocolate bits
1 bag milk chocolate
Small piece cocoa butter or coating chocolate
Blend filling and shape into eggs.
Melt coating mix in double boiler.
Dip in chocolate. Let set on wax paper.
Recipe by Pat Szabo