Machine Operator – start at $11/hour

Hardwood flooring manufacturer located in Ridgefield, NJ,

is currently seeking Machine Operators for both first and second shifts.

Responsible for keeping production lines in acceptable operation

while monitoring the output and operations of any machines they are assigned to.

Operators regularly perform quality checks on their finished product

and are required to maintain a clean, safe and organized work space.

The role may involve additional responsibilities and opportunities

as they become necessary and/or assigned by management.

Qualifications:

– Candidates must have experience as a Machine Operator

(Rip saw, planer, router, etc. preferred)in a manufacturing environment.

– Must have the ability to stand long hours, receive and follow instructions

and use vision in order to identify defects, performing repetitious tasks in a fast-paced atmosphere.

Please send resumes to jobs@rqfloors.com