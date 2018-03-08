- Awake Poland!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out February Horoscope!Posted 4 weeks ago
- Check Out President of Poland’s Speech Defending PolandPosted 1 month ago
- Statement by Prime Minister Mateusz MorawieckiPosted 1 month ago
- “No Polish Death Camps” Law Revoked?Posted 1 month ago
- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 3 months ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 6 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 1 year ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 2 years ago
Machine Operator
Machine Operator – start at $11/hour
Hardwood flooring manufacturer located in Ridgefield, NJ,
is currently seeking Machine Operators for both first and second shifts.
Responsible for keeping production lines in acceptable operation
while monitoring the output and operations of any machines they are assigned to.
Operators regularly perform quality checks on their finished product
and are required to maintain a clean, safe and organized work space.
The role may involve additional responsibilities and opportunities
as they become necessary and/or assigned by management.
Qualifications:
– Candidates must have experience as a Machine Operator
(Rip saw, planer, router, etc. preferred)in a manufacturing environment.
– Must have the ability to stand long hours, receive and follow instructions
and use vision in order to identify defects, performing repetitious tasks in a fast-paced atmosphere.
Please send resumes to jobs@rqfloors.com