The Kosciuszko Foundation in NYC and its Chapters in Chicago, New England, Ohio, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Houston, Washington, DC, and Buffalo are currently accepting applications for Polish language and culture classes at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow. Three scholarship categories are available: the Tomaszkiewicz-Florio Scholarship, the Frances E. Wyszynski Scholarship and the Wisconsin Study in Poland Scholarship. Summer programs begin on July 4th and July 25th. The deadline for all scholarship applications and supporting materials is April 17, 2018.

The scholarships are open to Americans of Polish descent and US legal residents of Polish descent who will have a high school diploma and are18 by the first day of their chosen program. Undergraduate freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible and may apply. The Wisconsin Study in Poland Scholarship is the only scholarship which is also open to graduate level students. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is required for all scholarship programs. Candidates must submit an application, financial information form, 2 letters of recommendation, transcripts and an essay/personal statement discussing why they wish to attend the program. Scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis.

Study programs include Polish language classes in the morning, culture and history classes in the afternoon, workshops and cultural events in the evening. Programs include local sightseeing on weekends. Students are responsible for registration fees, single room fees, airfare and out-of-pocket expenses.

For additional details regarding eligibility, how to apply for a scholarship, and course descriptions please see www.thekf.org/kf/programs/study/ or call (212) 734-2130.