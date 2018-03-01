Calendar (week of March 1st)

Thrift Shop

NEW JERSEY – St. John Lutheran Church at 140 Lexington Av., Passaic will hold a thrift shop on Saturday, March 3rd from 9:30 am to 1 pm. Gently Used Clothing, household items, toys and games will be featured at a very low price.

Property Tax Freeze (Blue Booklet) Program

The State of New Jersey offers a Property Tax Freeze (Blue Booklet) Program through June 1, 2018. Eligible applicants must be age 65 as of December 31, 2016 or on Federal Social Security Disability on or before December 31, 2016 and on or before December 31, 2017. Income eligible for 2016 and 2017 – single or married $87,007 or less for 2016 and $87,268 for 2017. This includes all gross income and gross social security. Must have lived in New Jersey since Dec 31, 2006 and owned and lived in your house before Dec. 31,2013 or earlier. Please call for an appointment before coming to the C-5 barn Senior Office with your 1040 federal income tax for 2016 and 2017, and or copies of all income for 2016 and 2017. Any questions- call Margaret Nysk, Michele or Stephyln @ 973-470-2234.

Comedy Night At PACC

NEW JERSEY – On Saturday, March 3rd, 7 – 11 p.m., come see our annual comedy show with hilarious national talent. All tickets include dinner, coffee and dessert. Cash bar available. Doors open at 6:30 pm, dinner is at 7. Show to start approximately 8 pm. $30 per person or $55 per couple. www.squareup.com/market/PACCWHS Please order tickets from our online store. The Polish American Citizens Club is located at 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889.

Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A FLEA MARKET & COLLECTIBLE SHOW will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 from 9 AM-4 PM, Indoors & Outdoors, at Bergenfield High School, 80 South Prospect Ave., Bergenfield, NJ 07621. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Bergenfield High School Parents Association. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 50+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as oil & incense, handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. Come to support the Parents Association and do your shopping here. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event. JC is offering 4 free spaces to any school organization that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces being offered. Please contact JC for a reservation. Hurry while they last.

Piano Recital At The KF

Master & Students by Prof. Miroslaw Herbowski

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation in cooperation with the New York Conservatory of Music hosts “Master & Students” – a piano recital by Prof. Miroslaw Herbowski as part of New York Conservatory of Music 20th anniversary celebrations. The concert will be held on Tuesday, March 6th (7:30 p.m.) and lopened by Jakub Polaczyk with a lecture titled “Chopin, Paderewski and the national syndrome in the modern Polish Music”. Musicians: Master: Prof. Miroslaw Herbowski; Students: Jim Chou / Katherine Brooke / Joel Espinoza / Ryan DeFranzo. The recital will take place at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. For more information or tickets ($15-$30) contact the KF at Kosciuszko@thekf.org or call (212) 734-2130 – visit www.thekf.org/events

Shen Yun: A Journey to China’s 5,000 Year-Old Civilization

NEW JERSEY – On Wednesday, March 7th at 7 pm in Lambert Castle (3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ) the Passaic County Historical Society hosts Shen Yun for A Journey to China’s 5,000-Years-Old Civilization. Come to immerse yourself with an educational and joyful Chinese cultural program. This discussion will reflect on traditional Chinese culture and the impact it has on the world today. The presentation includes a Chinese Tea Tasting, where the audience can savor a variety of authentic brewed Chinese teas. The program is free admission and open to the public. The program is provided by Shen Yun Promotions International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reviving the authentic Chinese culture. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities.

PACIM Polish Cooking Class Series

MINNESOTA – The Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota invites you to a cooking class “Cooking with Kora”. Learn the basics and techniques of some of your favorite Polish foods from Kora Korczak. The next class is February 8th featuring Gołąbki – Cabbage Rolls. The 2017-18 Cooking Series started in October of 2017. This series focuses on the culinary delights of traditional Polish favorites. The next two classes in the series will be held on Thursday, March 8: Surprise Polish Meal and Thursday, April 12: Zupa Grzybowa – Mushroom Soup. Class size is limited to 18. The classes are held from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Good Acre, 1790 Larpenteur Ave W., Falcon Heights, MN 55113. PACIM members $30.00 per session; Non-members $40 per session. Register by email: office@pacim.org Register by phone: 612-378-9291 (please leave your name and contact phone #). Check out the website: wwwpacim.org

Fish & Chips Dinner At St. John Kanty Church

CLIFTON, NJ – A FISH AND CHIPS DINNER at ST.JOHN KANTY CHURCH will be held on Friday, March 9, 2018. Meals served from 6 PM-8 PM, take out begins 5:30 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. We are collecting new items for the Tricky Tray baskets. They can be dropped off at the Parish Center during office hours. For more information please call Ed Maksym Jr. – tel. (973) 614-8879. PARISH CENTER IS LOCATED AT 37 SPEER AVENUE, CLIFTON, NJ 07013.

PAC – Western NY Division Elections

NEW YORK – Polish American Congress, Western New York Division, Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting and Election of Directors/Officers on Wednesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga, NY. During the meeting, James Serafin of the Historic East Side Neighborhood Initiative will provide a presentation regarding efforts to create a historic district in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Light refreshments will be provided. For details call 716-696-0986.

Bunny Bash

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department and the Clifton Board of Recreation are proud to announce that the Bunny Bash will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 (this event will take place rain or shine, there is no rain date) from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Nash Park on Lexington Avenue across from the Hot Grill. You can call the weather hotline at (973) 470-5680 after 6:30 a.m. for updates on day of the event. There will be an egg-cellent selection of free activities and fun for children ages 3-12 following breakfast with Mr. Bunny from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Hot Grill. There will not be a traditional Egg Hunt at this event. Participants can begin their morning by purchasing breakfast at the Hot Grill and while there, Mr. Bunny will come around to say hello. After breakfast head over to the Bunny Bash beginning 9:30 a.m. Activities will include Mrs. Bunny’s Playstation featuring a variety of games and fun such as tattoos, bunny basketball, carrot toss, ring around the bunny, the bunny launch, egg golf, the egg run (for children ages 3-12 only. Participants may visit this station only once and must be able to participate without parental assistance/accompaniment), face painting at the Bunny Beauty Shop and rides including the Bunny Train and Bunny Bounce House. Bring your cameras and visit with Mr. Bunny at his Bunny Hut in the playground area to take a photo. All participants will receive a special treat for visiting. Pets are welcomed to take a photo with Mr. Bunny as well and will receive a special treat for visiting. All pets visiting must be licensed with the City of Clifton and be able to interact calmly with other animals and people. Participants may only visit this station once. Children ages 8-12 can enter the 19th Annual “Bunny Hop” to see how many times you can hop on a pogo stick for a maximum of 5 minutes. The highest scoring boy and girl in each age group will win a prize (you must use the pogo stick provided by the Recreation Department, no exceptions). New this year: Contest will run from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. and contestants should return at 11 a.m. on the basketball court for results. Participants may only enter the bunny hop contest once. Be the grandest lady or gentleman when you present your hand-made Easter Bonnet, with all the thrills upon it, at our 12th Annual Easter Bonnet Parade and Contest. Register your hat at the event inside the playground area by the fieldhouse. All entries must be registered by 10:15 a.m. Once registered, parade and judging will be led by Mrs. Bunny. Meet at the front entrance of the playground at 10:30 a.m. wearing your Easter Bonnet. Prizes will be awarded for various categories such as funniest, most artistic and most creative. The contest is open to children and adults. All participants will receive a small gift. If you would like any more information or would like to volunteer for the Bunny Bash please feel free to visit our website at www.cliftonrec.com or call the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956. “Hop” to see you there!

Benczkowski Announces Creation of Citizens Youth & Recreation Advisory Council

NEW YORK – Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski is seeking residents to take part in her newly created Citizens Youth & Recreation Advisory Council after announcing the creation of the Advisory Council during her 2018 State of the Town Address. The Advisory Council’s mission is to provide recommendations to the supervisor as to what youth and recreational activities or programming residents want the town to provide. The supervisor intends to bring together numerous stakeholders from the community: including taxpayers, parents and youth organizations. “Since taking office, I have advocated for and supported opening up town government to our residents, not only through transparency, but making it more accessible to the residents,” said Benczkowski. Residents interested in becoming a member of the Citizens Youth & Recreation Advisory Council can submit a letter of interest to the attention of the Supervisor via mail to Town Hall, 3301 Broadway, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or by emailing supervisorsoffice@tocny.

Dinner and a Movie

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department hosted “Dinner and a Movie” on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at the Community Recreation Center. Over 80 people attended this event. Dinner was provided by Gerry D’s Catering and included hotdogs, hamburgers, cheeseburger, or grilled cheese, French fries, and beverages. This year’s feature movie was “Sing”. Participants decorated their own popcorn bags, colored, played games and enjoyed snacks from the candy bar while watching the movie. Volunteers assisted as servers throughout the evening. The event was supported by Gala Fresh.

Polish Night Featuring The Polka Family Band

NEW JERSEY – Come one, come all to a great night of food, friends, music and dancing! Our Lady of Victories Knights of Columbus Council #2061 will be holding its 2018 Polish Night Celebration on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 7 pm to 12 am at the Victorian Hall, 775 Washington Rd., Parlin, NJ 08859 (the Council Home). Tickets are $35.00 per person and include buffet dinner, open bar and music by “The Polka Family Band” from Pennsylvania. Contact Joe Halmi at 732-721-4563 or Jim Poltrictzky at 732-254-8896 to reserve your spot or table today!

Relay for Life of Clifton Seeks Participants

CLIFTON, NJ – American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of Clifton. Be a part of the fight, and together we can beat our biggest rival. American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams and stand shoulder to shoulder with us and cancer patients and those supporting them. The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. The RFL Clifton event day is Saturday, June 16 from 12 noon to 12 midnight. The theme for this event is Pirates of the “CURE”ibbean. All pirates, and maties are invited to walk for the cure!! Don’t walk the plank, be a part of finding a cure. If you would like to be a part of this great event and would like to start a team, visit relayforlife.org/cliftonnj and learn more about Relay. Meet and Greet for new team captains are held to share information and to make being a team captain a fun experience!! If you are a cancer survivor, we would be honored to have you walk in our survivor lap on June 16th. To register, contact ACS partner Steve.Cavanaugh at steve.cavanaugh@cancer.orgHope to hear from you and see you on June 16th.

66th KF Chopin Piano Competition

NEW YORK – Applications are open for the 66th Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition. The Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Piano Competition was established in 1949, in honor of the hundredth anniversary of the death of Frederic Chopin. The inauguration took place at the Kosciuszko Foundation House in New York City, with Witold Malcuzynski as a guest artist, and Abram Chasins, composer and music director of the New York Times Radio Station, presiding. Over the years, many outstanding musicians have been associated with the competition including Van Cliburn, Ian Hobson, and Murray Perahia. Today, the Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Competition continues to encourage gifted young pianists to further their studies and to perform the works of Polish composers. Application deadline: May 1, 2018. Semifinals: September 29, 2018; Finals: September 30, 2018. The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 E 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. For more information and application contact the KF at (212) 734-2130, email: chopin@thekf.org Visit the website: www.thekf.org