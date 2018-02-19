Rally, Polonia!! NYT rarely allows comments on their Opinion pieces. Here’s mine. What else does Roger Cohen not know?

G.

“But if Poles were victims, they were also at times accomplices and perpetrators in the slaughter of Polish Jews, as has been well documented in Jan Gross’s study of the Jedwabne pogrom of 1941….” But the forensic investigation at Jedwabne was abruptly terminated when German bullets were found in the graves. In 2003, at his Colin Miller Memorial Lecture at UC Berkeley, chaired by historian John Connelly, Mr. Gross conceded, “The forensic investigation was prematurely terminated, and had it not been prematurely terminated, then we would really know.” Hence we do not really know, and that includes Roger Cohen.