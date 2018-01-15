“After-Holiday” Computer & Electronics Recycling Collection Event

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will hold its “After-Holiday” E-Waste Collection on Saturday, January 20, 2018 rain or shine with a snow date of Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 9:00 am to 2:00 at the Passaic County Para-transit Facility Parking Lot, 1310 Route 23 North in Wayne. The recycling program which is free of charge to participants, accepts virtually all computer and electronic items, including monitors, hard-drives, modems, keyboards, telephones and their systems, copiers, printers, phonographs, CD players, stereo systems, televisions, radios, fax machines, VCRs, DVD players, cell phones, laser and ink jet toner cartridges, video game systems, and up to 25 floppy disks, video games and/or VHS tapes per household. There is also a limit of 5 computer monitors and or TVs in total per household or business. Businesses may participate in Passaic County’s program at no fee, but must call to pre-register to ensure that they do not have a larger quantity of material than the recycler can allow on that day. If a business has too large a quantity (generally over 25 individual pieces), the business may make an appointment with the recycler to pick up the material at their facility on-site for a fee. For further information, or for businesses to pre-register, please call Passaic County’s Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738. Recycling services provided by Advanced Recovery, Newark, NJ and Port Jervis, NY.

Historic Landscape Design Presentation



NEW JERSEY – Head Landscape Designer Rich Flynn will offer a presentation on “Landscape Design at Skylands: A Historical Perspective” on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in the Carriage House at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood, NJ. All are welcome; a $5 donation is requested. Skylands, the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood, is a former country estate, a unique botanical and architectural gem featuring elegantly landscaped grounds, historic buildings, and a vast collection of unusual plant species from around the world. It was carefully designed by some of the leading names in early twentieth century landscape architecture. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day in winter; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. the rest of the year. Admission to the Garden is always free, with a small State parking fee on summer weekends and holidays only Parking in fall, winter, and spring is free. NJBG/Skylands is located off Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org.

PHOTO: The Crabapple Vista is a May favorite at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden. Originally planted in the 1920s, the half-mile-long double row of crabapple trees bloom splendidly each year down the center of the Great Lawn. In fall, NJBG’s birds appreciate the fulsome crop of small sour crabapples. The garden design was created by the renowned landscape firm of Vitale & Geiffert, who also designed the landscaping at the National Gallery of Art and Rockefeller Center. The two photos show the Vista when first planted and in bloom today. Photos courtesy of NJBG/Skylands Association.

Funeral Mass for Rowny

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The family of Edward L. Rowny requests the honor of your presence at a funeral mass on Saturday, January 27, 2018. The service will be held at 11:00 am at The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada Street, NW, Washington, DC. There will be a viewing from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. A remembrance of life and reception to follow at approximately 12:00 noon the Courtyard Marriott Chevy Chase, 5520 Wisconsin Avenue, NW.

Calling all Mah Jongg and Canasta Players

CLIFTON, NJ – Calling all Mah Jongg & Canasta Players!!! The Clifton Senior Center is hosting the following games: Canasta is played on Mondays at 12:30 pm and Mah Jongg on Thursdays at 1:00 pm. So come on out and meet some new faces and players. For further information please call the Senior Center at 973-470-2234. The Senior Center is located at 900 Clifton Avenue , C-5 Barn, Clifton, NJ 07013

Holiday/Installation Dinner

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, January 21 the Polish American Heritage Association of Berks County will hold its’ Holiday/Installation Dinner at Giannotti’s Country Manor, 3118 Pricetown Road, Temple, PA – 1:30 P.M. For more information call Sandy Hummel 610-207-7065.

Snowball Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – A Snowball Dance will be held on Sunday, January 21 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by Shoreliners Band from 2 to 6 P.M. Call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704.

Free Prostate Cancer Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department, in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center, will be hosting a FREE Prostate Cancer Screening on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 2-4pm at the Clifton Health Department, located at 900 Clifton Ave. in Clifton. Men who are not under the care of an urologist, are between 50-75 years of age, have a family history of prostate cancer, or are African American and aged 45 or older qualify for this free screening. This cancer-related screening includes the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, digital rectal exam (DRE) and counseling. Registration is required; please call 973-470-5760 to register. This screening is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. Aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States. Regular Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screenings and Digital Rectal Exams (DRE) help to detect prostate cancer during its early stages, while it is still easy to treat. A PSA test measures the amount of PSA in the blood which is a substance made by the prostate. The levels of PSA in the blood can be higher in men who have prostate cancer. The PSA level may also be elevated in other conditions that affect the prostate. If you have not been screened, and feel that you are at risk for developing prostate cancer, the Clifton Health Department and Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center encourage you to sign up for this screening. It could save your life. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Carnival Ball

PENNSYLVANIA – St. John Cantius Polish Language School Carnival Ball will be held on Saturday, January 27th in St. John Cantius Parish Hall, 4415 Almond Street, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia from 8:30 P.M. to 2 A.M. Music by Simon Band. Tickets may be purchased at the Polish Bookstore (Ksiegarnia Polska), 2617 E. Allegheny Avenue (Port Richmond section of Philadelphia) 215-426-2767, and Friday evenings from 5 to 8 P.M. in St. Joseph Hall (next to church). Everyone is invited.

Valentine’s Day Masquerade Ball

NEW JERSEY – On Friday February 9th, from 7 pm to 11 pm at Lambert Castle ( at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ), the Passaic County Historical Society will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Masquerade ball. Grab a mask and join us at Lambert Castle for some dancing and fun. Desserts will be served and a cash bar will be available. Semi-formal attire requested, and mask required. Tickets are $25 per person. No one under twenty-one years will be admitted. Reservations required by February 6th. To make reservations please call (973)247-0085 ext 201. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities.