Calendar (week of November 23rd)

Thanksgiving Lunch

CLIFTON, NJ – St. John Kanty parish invites all who are alone on November 23 for a lunch at 12 PM in the parish hall. We invite you to celebrate this national feast and share our joy. Please call Sr. Ewa (773) 600-3571 by November 20. St. John Kanty is located at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ.

Andrews Dinner Dance

CLIFTON, NJ – The Polish Army Veterans and Ladies Auxiliary would like to invite everybody to their annual “ANDREWS” dinner-dance on Saturday, NOVEMBER 25th at 7 PM in the Church hall of St. John Kanty at 49 Speer Ave. in Clifton. There will be time to enjoy a great home cooked meal and nice music with great people. Parents with children are welcome. Tickets are available now for $45.00 per person. To get more information or purchase a tickets please call Bozena at (973) 818-5508.

HOLIDAY FLEA MARKET & GIFT SHOW

NEW JERSEY – A Holiday Flea Market & Gift Show will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2017 from 9 AM-5 PM – Indoors & Outdoors at Saddle Brook High School, 355 Mayhill St. Saddle Brook, NJ 07663. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Saddle Brook UNICO. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Do your shopping here. There will be 70+ exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, sports collectibles, jewelry for all ages, clothing, dollar items, gift items, gloves & scarves, toys, perfumes, antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items all at bargain prices. JC Promotions, Inc. is coordinating this event. JC is offering 4 free spaces to any school organization that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces being offered. Please contact JC for a reservation. Hurry while they last. Support Saddle Brook UNICO and do your shopping with us.

KF Presents An Evening of Arias and Songs

NEW YORK – Join the Kosciuszko Foundation on Tuesday, November 28th, 7:30 p.m., for a special evening of arias and songs performed by extraordinary artists Monika Krajewska, mezzo-soprano, and Yelena Kurdina, piano, in the program of music by Bellini, Donizetti, Cilea, Saint-Saens, Obradors, Granados, Karlowicz, Moniuszko, and Rachmaninoff. The concert will be held at the Kosciuszko Foundation on 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. For more information visit the website: www.thekf.org

Chopin Singing Society Christmas Concert

NEW JERSEY – The Chopin Singing Society will present its annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 3, 3:00 PM at the Polish People’s Home, 1-3 Monroe Street, Passaic. Tickets are $40 each and include a hot buffet following the concert. For tickets and information, please call Arthur, Sroka at 973-916-0788 by November 30.

Polskie Kolędy: W niedziele, 3-go grudnia o godz. 3:00PM chór Chopin z Passaic, będzie śpiewał Polskie Kolędy w Domu Polskim przy ulicy 1-3 Monroe Street, Passaic. Bilety po $40 od osoby gorący bufet po koncercie. W sprawie biletów, proszę dzwonić do Pana Arthur Sroka: 973-916-0788.

Slavic Club Christmas/Holiday Party

NEW JERSEY – The Slavic Club cordially invites all to their annual Christmas/Holiday Party on Friday, December 1st at the great Slavic restaurant “VERNISSAGE RESTAURANT”, located at 111 Wagaraw Rd., Hawthorne, NJ 07506. There will be buses leaving promptly at 6 pm from the Rec. Center. Price includes all night Slavic feast, tax, tip, live entertainment by a great Slavic band, and transportation by bus. Seats are limited. For more information contact Anna Kuchta at Anna.Kuchta@shu.edu, Santiago E Losada Santiago.losada@student.shu.edu, Michal Szawinski michal.szawinski@student.shu.edu. Check out Slavic Club e-board at https://www.facebook.com/slavicclub

Clifton Community Band Holiday Concert

CLIFTON, NJ – Snowflakes & Sleigh Rides – A Free Holiday Concert – will feature the Clifton Community Band performing a selection of seasonal favorites on Saturday, December 2nd @ 4 pm at the Clifton High School Auditorium, 333 Colfax Ave., Clifton. Robert D. Morgan is the Director of the band. Contact: CliftonBand@optonline.net or phone 973-777-1781.

Kosciuszko Foundation 2017 Gala Dinner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C. will be celebrating the “Year of Tadeusz Kosciuszko” at their 2017 Gala Dinner on Saturday, December 2nd from 7 pm to 10 pm. The dinner will be held at the Mayflower Hotel “Stateroom”, 1127 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036. The KF is preparing several attractions connected with our great Polish-American Hero, Tadeusz Kosciuszko. An evening filled with great historical presentations, exciting entertainment, fascinating speakers, many distinguished guests form Poland and the US, as well as art exhibit, silent auction, lottery, games, dances and elegant supper. More details about the Gala as well as the name of the honoree will be announced soon. Please save the date and join the Kosciuszko Foundation at the gala celebration on December 2nd. For more information call 202-785-2320 or e-mail Barbara Bernhardt bbernhardt@thekf.org

Winter Babka Sale

NEW JERSEY – The Rosary Society of St. Joseph’s Polish Catholic Apostolate of the Diocese of Camden is once again sponsoring its Winter Babka Sale. Flyers are available on the table at the Liberty Street door of the church. Orders and money are due on Sunday, December 3rd. Give your order to Pat Kwoka 856-310-1783. St. Joseph’s is located at 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Phone: 856-963-1285 or email: Camden@camdendiocese.org

Breakfast with Santa

NEW JERSEY – The Wallington Fire Department – Park Row Hose Co. 3 presents “BREAKFAST with SANTA” on Sunday, December 3rd from 8:30 am till noon at the Wallington Civic Center, 24 Union Blvd., Wallington, NJ 07057. Ticket donation: $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for kids (ages 4-12). Tickets available at the door or see any Hose Co. 3 member. Pictures with Santa. Enjoy breakfast with us!

Polish Falcons Heritage Foundation’s Annual Wigilia

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Falcons Heritage Foundation’s annual Traditional Wigilia Dinner and/or Breakfast with St. Nicholas will take place on Sunday, December 3 with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Breakfast with St. Nicholas will take place on Saturday, December 9 beginning at 10 a.m. Both events will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pa. Parking is FREE! For more information, please contact April Miller at 844.203.9917 or by email at millera@polishheritage.org.

Holiday Door Decorating Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – As the Holiday season rapidly approaches, City of Clifton residents are getting ready to sing songs, string popcorn and decorate their homes with colorful lights. The Clifton Board of Recreation is sponsoring their Annual Holiday Door Decorating Contest. Take this opportunity to get in the Holiday spirit and spend quality time with your family. Let your creativity and festive ideas take over and make your door a magical sight to see. This year’s categories include Most Original, Most Colorful, Most Creative, Best Craftsmanship, Most Unusual, Best International/Patriotic Theme, Best Theme, Best Children’s Theme, Best Old Fashioned Christmas/Winter Theme, Best Door in Town, “Child Creation”, a door that is completely created and constructed by children. You do not need to specify a category when registering unless you are entering the “Child Creation” categories. All interested participants must be registered and have their door decorated by Friday, December 1, 2017 to be eligible. Judging will begin Monday, December 4th and continue throughout the week. Doors must be ready for judging by Monday, December 4th. We cannot return to see doors if they have not been completed on time. Winners will be contacted by phone after judging is complete. All participants will receive a small gift for entering the contest. Ten (10) winners will be selected based on the various categories such as most colorful, unusual, beautiful, theme, creative, original, patriotic, craftsmanship, old fashioned, and child creation. You do not need to choose a specific category when registering unless you are entering the “Child Creation” (a door that is completely created and constructed by a child/children) category. Register online or at the Recreation Office-City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave. 2nd Floor. Online registration ends 12/1/17. Tell your family and friends about this fun and friendly contest. Show us what the Holidays mean to you!

WIGILIA – Traditional Polish Christmas Eve Dinner!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Polish American Arts Association and The Kosciuszko Foundation cordially invite you to the annual WIGILIA – a celebration of Polish Christmas food, traditions, koledy singing and the age old custom of sharing oplatek with friends and family – on Sunday, December 10th, 4 p.m., at The Arts Club of Washington, 2017 I St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20006. Artistic program and koledy in the warm, home-like atmosphere of the Monroe Mansion. Reservation deadline: December 4, 2017. Space is limited, so please reserve early. For information call (703) 356-5198.

Christmas Bazaar

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, December 3, a Christmas Bazaar will take place at St. Stanislaus Hall, 3rd and Fitzwater Streets, South Philadelphia from 12 Noon to 4 P.M. Games of chance, food and much more. For more information, call rectory 215-468-1922. Everyone invited!

Polish Language Lecture

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, December 3, a Polski Uniwersytet Ludowy Lecture in the Polish Language will take place at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia, 3 P.M. Speaker: Dr. Fijalkowska. Topic: Blood function and disturbance of the circulatory system.” Call 215-624-9954. All are invited to attend. Free.

Healthy Eating for the Holidays Seminar

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and the ShopRite of Little Falls will be holding a Healthy Eating for the Holidays Seminar on Monday, December 4th from 5 pm-6 pm at the Main Memorial Library, Community Room A, located on 292 Piaget Ave. in Clifton. Heather Shasa, Registered Dietician at the Shoprite of Little Falls, will be joining us to discuss tips on how to stay on track through holiday parties, and to offer recipe ideas and suggestions, baking substitutions, smart swaps, and more! Registration is required as space is limited. Please call 973-470-5760 to register.

Polish Christmas Open House

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, December 9, The Polish American Cultural Center Museum invite all to their Polish Christmas Open House. The museum is located at 308 Walnut Street, in historic Philadelphia. Time: 11 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. – 11 A.M. snacks & refreshments, 12:15 P.M. magic show, 1 P.M. visit by Sw. Mikolaj and singing of koledy. Everyone is invited. Free Admission. Call 215-922-1700.