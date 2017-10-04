Calendar (week of October 5th)

Annual Baltimore Slavic Heritage Festival

MARYLAND – Join us for a festive outdoor event located on the beautiful wooded grounds of St. Mary’s Assumption Eastern Rite Catholic Church and Historic Village, 2807 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085. The festival will be held on Saturday, October 7th and Sunday, October 8th from 12 pm to 7 pm. There will be Slavic dance performances, live music, traditional Slavic food, arts & crafts, games, raffles, moonbounce and more! Fun for the whole family! Free admission and Free parking! For additional information, contact Yvonne.dornic@esentio.com, phone: 202-412-1317. Visit www.slavicfest.wixsite.com/slavicheritagefest

Polish Library Picnic 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Please join us at our Annual Polish Library Picnic on Saturday, October 7th from 12 pm to 5 pm at Rock Creek Park (Picnic Area #1) Peirce Mill, 2401 Tilden Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20008. Starting at 12:00 p.m., there will be grilled kielbasa (and veggie options), homemade salads, lemonade , poppy seed cake, etc. for you to enjoy. Then from 12:30 to 3 p.m., there will be cultural performances and a sing-a-long of songs, a lecture about the art of the 20’s and 30’s, and retro games. At 1:30 pm, there will be a best costume contest with awards. The theme for this year’s picnic is “retro and classy”, to further celebrate the “Class of 1926” project. Just wear something from this period for the picnic. The winner will receive a $25.00 voucher. This is a fundraising event to support our non-profit organization. Tickets: $20 for members and $25 for non-members. ($5 off if you come dressed in a costume from the epoque; kids 12 & younger free. Pay at the location with cash or check (no credit cards, sorry). We hope you can make it… The Polish Library in Washington, D.C.

Harvest Festival

PENNSYLVANIA – A Harvest Fest at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA. will be held on Friday, October 6 (4-9 pm) and Saturday, October 7 (12-9 pm). Friday – Music by Tommy Dee, Blue Mtn Heritage Chorus, Chris Tray; Saturday – Polka Band, 1-4 PM; Polka Mass 4:30; Oldies Band, 5:30-8:30 PM. Homemade food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages. New this year: Corn hole tournament (see website). Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. 610-562-7657, www.stmaryhamburg.org

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – A Polka Dance will be held on Saturday, October 7 at the Emigsville Fire Co. (Alert Fire Hall), George Street, Emigsville, PA. Music by Headliners Band, 7 to 11 P.M. More information, call Sue 717-938-5196.

Influenza Immunization

WALLINGTON, NJ – Wallington Board of Health will again be offering influenza immunizations on Tuesday, October 10th from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Civic Center, 24 Union Blvd., Wallington, NJ. For any additional information, call the Wallington Health Department at 973-777-0318, ext. 213.

Acclaimed Authors Present “Power of Identity”

At Polish Heritage Month Event

ILLINOIS – More than 75 years after Hitler and Stalin divided Poland, thrusting millions of her citizens into dire circumstances, three award-winning authors honor POLISH HERITAGE MONTH in a candid panel discussion about the Power of Identity for immigrants and their children. Donna Urbikas (My Sister’s Mother: A Memoir of War, Exile and Stalin’s Siberia, U of Wisconsin Press), Barbara Rylko-Bauer (A Polish Doctor in the Nazi Camps, University of Oklahoma Press), and Greg Archer (Grace Revealed: A Memoir, NorLights Press), discuss their soul-stirring memoirs, and the concepts of home and identity for immigrants and their children. The highly anticipated event will unite the community and reveal the backstories of each author, and their individual missions to honor Polish heritage and history. Power of Identity will also shed light on several underreported chapters in Polish history, such as a Polish Catholic’s odyssey within a concentration camp, and Stalin’s mass deportation of Poles to the Siberian Gulags during the 1940s and the ripple effects of all war. In joint sponsorship with Copernicus Center, Consulate General of the Republic of Poland, Polish Film Festival in America, Kresy-Siberia Foundation, Polish Museum of America, The Polish Womens Alliance, and Revia Magazine, a Q&A follows the panel discussion. The authors will be available to sign purchased books. Light refreshments. $5 donation welcomed.

WHEN: 7 pm Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

WHERE: Copernicus Center, 5216 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL.

For more information call (773) 777-8898 or visit

www.copernicuscenter.org/upcoming-events/

www.danutaurbikas.comwww.rylkobauer.comwww.gregarcher.com/books

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Performs In Clifton

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee presents the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra performing “Broadway Bound” on October 12, 2017 at School 3, 365 Washington Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011 at 7:30 PM. The concert is free and tickets are not required. Please come and enjoy music from Broadway such as Lion King, West Side Story, Sound of Music and more. The program is possible through the generosity of the PSEG Foundation. It will be a night of toe tapping; bringing smiles to the audience. The Clifton Centennial is honored to have been chosen to share this community event with Clifton’ites .

100th Anniversary of Blessed Virgin Mary Apparitions

WALLINGTON, NJ – The 100th Anniversary Celebration of the Apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fatima, Portugal will be held at Most Sacred of Jesus R.C. Church on Friday, October 13th, 7:00 p.m., for a multi-lingual Marian Rosary devotion. Join MSH Church in prayer, song and meditation! For more information call 973-778-7405 or email: mostsacredheart@verizon.net Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish is located at 127 Paterson Ave., Wallington, NJ 07057.

Downtown Clifton Street Fair

CLIFTON, NJ – Downtown Clifton Economic Development Group is holding Downtown Clifton’s Fall Street Fair on Saturday, October 14th from 10 am to 5 pm (rain or shine). Location: 1232 Main Avenue, Clifton, 07011. There will be food, vendors, games, rides, mini car show (weather permitting), and live performance by Brookwood. For more information call 973-557-3886. Visit www.downtownclifton.com

Harvest Festival At Lambert Castle

NEW JERSEY – Join us on Saturday, October 14th between 3 pm and 6 pm on the North Lawn of Lambert Castle (home of the Passaic County Historical Society) at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ, as the Passaic County Historical Society ushers in the Autumn season with history, food and fun fall activities. Children can participate in fall crafts and games, learn about our local historic sites, drill with some Revolutionary war soldiers and much more. The day concludes at 5:30 pm as we read a version of Washington Irving’s classic story and sing some Halloween songs. You might even have a chance to meet the Headless Horseman in person! Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs. Recommended for children age 3-12 years. Free admission, donations requested. No Rain Date. The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

PHOTO: The photograph depicts Corporal Carra and his horse Baron of the Mounted Division, Passaic County Sheriff’s Department with PCHS volunteers and volunteers from PCCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Photo courtesy of the Passaic County Historical Society.

Kosciuszko Freedom Run – October 14th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Join us for a family friendly run in celebration of Thaddeus Kosciuszko, a Polish-American Revolutionary War hero who served in the Continental Army and helped America win its independence. Described by Thomas Jefferson as, “the purest son of liberty” Thaddeus Kosciuszko stood for equality and liberty for all. Join us in commemorating Kosciuszko’s 200 year legacy with a run on Saturday, October 14, 2017 along the picturesque C&O Canal close to Georgetown. Run with us or just come to cheer on your favorite racer. Unique medals and various prizes for the winners of different age groups, and additional honors for best runners from the DC diplomatic community and kids. Special honors for best teams! Refreshments, delicious Polish pastries and great fun guaranteed. The Kosciuszko Freedom Run is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in partnership with DC Road Runners in celebration of the Year of Kosciuszko. Learn more on our Kosciuszko 200 celebrations on our special Kosciuszko 200 webpage Registration is Free!

Schedule:

9:00 5K & 10K Run – start

10:15 Kids Run (up to 12 years)

10:30 Awards & Picnic

Team Participation: 4 members and a team must include both male and female member(s)

Timing: This race is timed using the Chronotrack timing system

No same day registration

Location: Fletchers Cove, 4940 Canal Road NW, Washington, DC 20007

More at www.dcroadrunners.org

NJBG Harvest Fest

NEW JERSEY – It’s bushels of fun at the NJBG Harvest Fest on Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine) at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood. This weekend packed with family fun is sponsored by NJBG and the Ringwood Chamber of Commerce. There are activities for all ages, including hay rides, pumpkin painting, free children’s games, an autumn plant sale, and a fairway full of booths and exhibits. A beer garden, all day music, and tasty things to eat will ensure a good time for all. Take one of the free guided garden tours, or wander through the Gardens on your own self-guided tour. And don’t forget to bring your camera, as there’ll be plenty of fine photo ops. For more information and times of special activities, please go to www.njbgharvestfest.org. The NJ State Botanical Garden, with all its glorious fall foliage and plantings, is open free of charge. Parking is also free. NJBG is located on Morris Road in Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ. Please visit www.njbgharvestfest.org or contact the NJBG office at 973-962-9534. Call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org for directions and any changes due to weather.

Mystery Dinner Theatre

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, October 14 there will be a Mystery Dinner Theatre at St. John Cantius Auditorium, 4435 Almond Street, Bridesburg section. At 6 P.M. , the show “Once Bitten, Twice Dead” will be performed by Without a Cue Productions and will involve the audience. Buffet Dinner & dessert, cash bar. Information/tickets call 215-535-6667.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA. A Polka Dance, sponsored by the Capitol City Polka Dancers Association, will be held on Saturday, October 14 at the Monaghan Township Fire Hall, 245 West Siddonsburg Road, Dillsbrg, PA, 7 to 11 P.M. Music by Joe Stanky Band. Call Shirley 717-458-5286.

25th Anniversary Mass

PENNSYLVANIA – The Berks County Polish American Heritage Association 25th Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, October 15 at St. Mary Church, 250 S. 12th Street, Reading, PA, 10:30 A.M. Everyone is invited. For information call Marilyn 610-779-5523.

Dozynki

PENNSYLVANIA – Polish Harvest Festival “Dozynki”, sponsored by the Polish American Cultural Center Museum & the Polish American Congress, Eastern PA District, will be held on Sunday, October 15. Mass, 10:30 A.M., at St. Adalbert Church, Thompson Street & Allegheny Avenue, Port Richmond section. Harvest Festival at St. Adalbert Auditorium from 12 Noon to 4 P.M. Music, food, dance groups and other activities. For more information call 215-922-1700.

Golf Outing

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, October 15th the Polish American Citizens Association of Clifton Heights will hold its Annual Golf Outing at Cobbs Creek Golf Course, Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia, 8 A.M. For more information call John Oleykowski 610-585-0685.

Presentation On Threats To Freedom of Religion

WALLINGTON, N.J. – As individuals, we should all be concerned that our culture has lost respect for religious perspectives and has sought to prevent religiously motivated people from expressing their moral values in public discourse and action. Unfortunately, most people are unaware that there have been and continue to be many attempts by government and public institutions to coerce individuals and religious institutions to act in violation of their consciences. If Religious Liberty is important to not only you, but also and more importantly to your children and grandchildren, and you wish to explore this issue, please come to a meeting of similarly interested individuals. At this meeting, you will learn about the ever increasing loss of respect for religiously motivated public discourse and action in contemporary society. You will hear about the extent of the assault on Religious Liberty in schools at all levels, by government at all levels, and in our country’s military. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 17th, 7:00 p.m., at Most Sacred Heart R.C. Church – “Great Hall”, 127 Paterson Ave., Wallington, NJ 07057. For more information call 973-778-7405 or email: mostsacredheart@verizon.net

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra To Perform At Brick Elks

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks proudly presents “18 Time Grammy Winning” JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA on Sunday, October 29th from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets: $25.00 per person. Refreshments will be available as well as a Polish kitchen with a variety of foods to choose from. Plenty of parking with easy access to the hall. For tickets and more information call Andy 732-330-0624, email: njpolkas@comcast.net; Bernie 732-504-7808, email: blesiak@yahoo.com; or Neil 732-905-0696, email: neil12@optionline.net. The Brick Elks is located at 2493 Old Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Vendors Needed for Annual HarvestFest

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department is looking for vendors for the Annual Harvest Fest to be held on Sunday, October 29, 2017. The Harvest Fest follows the Halloween Parade and will be held at the City Hall Municipal Complex, 900 Clifton Ave. from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The event features games, rides, music, a science show, an apple pie contest and more. Whether your specialty is homemade crafts, cooking, novelty gifts, school fundraising, etc. you will have a great time at this event. All parties interested in becoming a vendor must be pre-registered by Friday, October 13th. For more information on becoming a vendor at this event contact the Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956 or email cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org

Polonaise Ball

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia would like to announce that the annual Polonaise Ball is set for Saturday, November 11, 2017. The event will be held at the Chateau at SugarLoaf Hill near W. Bells Mills Road and Germantown Ave., in Chestnut Hill, PA 19118. Special honoree is Fr. Edward Volz – Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine Director. Ticket price of $115 per person will include a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres, open bar throughout the evening, three course sit down dinner, entertainment by Wojciech Hollender on piano, the Dennis Ostopowicz Band, and a performance by the PKM dancers. Time: 6 to 11 p.m. A Chance and Silent Auction will be held. For any additional information or to obtain tickets, please contact Marie Hejnosz at 215-487-0221.

Athenia Business Association’s 3rd Annual Halloween Party

Birthdays and Anniversaries

By DJ Wolfie Happy Birthday to Bruce Zamorski (Bruce is the Host every Sunday from 12 Noon to 1 PM on www.Polkaheaven.com) of Linden, New Jersey who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, October 3rd. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Grace, your daughters Victoria and Juliana, your son Matthew, your brother Barry and his wife Theresa, your nieces Alexa and Nadia, your sister Beth and her fiancee’ Tom, the rest of your family members, all the members of the various Polka Bands, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. Happy Birthday to Payton Leigh Robinson of Whiting, New Jersey who celebrated her 3rd birthday on Tuesday, October 3rd. Happy Birthday wishes from your Mom and Dad, all your sisters and brother, your Grandma and Grandpa Marge and Jerry Robinson, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. Happy Birthday to Mike Ziemski of Owings Mills, MD (Mike is the co-promotor of Polkamotion) who will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, October 15th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Joanie, your son Adam, your daughter Marysia, your stepmom Marge, the rest of your family members, all your friends at Polkamotion, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Christine and the Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. Happy Birthday to Fran Fierst of Manville, New Jersey (Fran is the #1 Polka Promoter in New Jersey) who will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, October 17th. Happy Birthday wishes from all your family members, all the various Polka Band members, all your friends at Fran’s weekend, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. Happy Birthday to Gail Hutnik of Leonia, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, October 20th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Stephen, your daughter Beth and her husband Alan, your daughter Fran, your grandchildren Annabella and Nicholas, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. Happy Birthday to Jay Lochner of Balitmore, Maryland (Jay is a Polka DJ along with his wife Janice) who will be celebrating his birthday on Monday, October 23rd. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Janice, the rest of your family members, all your friends at Polka-Motion-By-The-Ocean, all your listeners on The Polka Jammer Network, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. Happy Birthday to Adam Ziemski of Owings Mills, MD who will be celebrating his 2nd Birthday on Tuesday, October 24th. Happy Birthday wishes from your Mom and Dad Joanie and Mike, your sister Marysia, your grandmother Marge, the rest of your family members, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. Happy Anniversary to Mary Ann and Edward Curtin of South Plainfield, New Jersey who will be celebrating their 57th Wedding Anniversary on Wednesday, October 25th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughters Debbie and husband Rick, Donna and husband Patrick , Christine and husband Joe, your sons Michael and wife Allyson, Eddie and wife Juti, Stephen and wife Sherry, Tommy and wife Sally all your grandchildren Danielle, Auston, Mandi, Adam, Travis, Aaron, Ryan, Thomas, Scott, (twins) Faith and Carolyn, Luke, Michah, Caleb, Christine, Chase and Max, all your great grandchildren Hayden, Liam, Mason, Gregory, and Valerie, the rest of your family members, all your friends at various polka dances, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. Happy Anniversary to Geraldine and Victor Merinsky of Reading, PA who are celebrating their 6th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, October 17. Also Victor Merinsky will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, October 28th. Happy Anniversary and Happy Birthday wishes from all your children – your son Ronald and his wife Jean, your daughter Reine and husband Frank, your daughter Kristin, all your grandchildren Ronald, Stephaine, Thomas, Mary, Greoffrey, Jon, Thomas, Ryan all your great grandchildren Aidan, Alex, Brock, Jackson, Victor Jr., Robert, Christine Jace Tyler, the rest of your family members, all your friends at Polka-Motion-By-The Ocean, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie.