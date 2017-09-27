The Chesterton Institute Announces 2017 Conference Series In Poland

SOUTH ORANGE, September 25, 2017 — The G. K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture at Seton Hall University and The Chesterton Review, announce its upcoming conference series in Poland on the theme of “Chesterton and the Advancement of Humanity.” The conferences presented by the G. K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture in collaboration with the Faculty of Law and Administration of the University of Warsaw; the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow and the Piotra Skargi Institute of Krakow will be will be held in Warsaw on Monday, October 9, 2017; and in Krakow on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. For information about the conferences –speakers, location and times– please visit: http://chestertoninstitut.wixsite.com/gkci-poland-2017 The conferences are open to the public and free of charge.

