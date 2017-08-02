Calendar (week of August 1st)

Andrzej Zmudzki’s One-Man Art Show

VIRGINIA – Andrzej Zmudzki will hold a one-man art show on Friday, August 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Art and Frame of Falls church, 205 West Jefferson St., Falls Church, VA 22046. The artist will give a talk on his works of art at 7:10 p.m. For more information, visit www.firstfridayoffallschurch.com, www.splitmemories.com or call (703) 534-4202.

Polish Soldier’s Day

DOYLESTOWN, PA — On Sunday, August 6th, Polish Soldiers’ Day will be held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown. Mass 12:30 p.m., followed by activities throughout the day. All are welcome. Info call (215) 345-0600

Garfield Street Fair

GARFIELD, NEW JERSEY – The Garfield Street Fair will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 10 AM-5 PM, outdoors along 500 Midland Ave., Garfield, NJ 07026. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: City of Garfield Centennial Committee. For information call 201.998.1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Midland Ave. will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will all kinds of fun stuff to do. There will be kiddie rides, climbing wall, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, sand art & temporary tattoos and so much more. There will be live entertainment all day long including Soundbyte, The Fine Line Band and the Echos to name a few. This event brings the whole community together. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Everyone will enjoy the wide selection of delicious foods such as hot dogs, ice cream, chicken fingers, Empanadas, zeppoles, kettle korn, shish ka bobs, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ices, french fries, hamburgers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheese steaks and much more… There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many creative crafters with hand crafted works and merchandise dealers offering lots of great bargains and unique items for all. Thank you to our Sponsors: Wide Eye Security Systems, PeaPod, The Parent Guide, The Star Ledger & Kids Guide.

Next Step Adult Basic Education and Workforce Development

NEW JERSEY – The St Paul’s Community Development Corporation Next Step Adult Basic Education and Workforce Development program is currently accepting applications from Passaic county youth between the ages of 16-24, who have dropped out of High School and are interested in earning their NJ high School diploma. Classes are located in downtown Paterson at the Center City Mall and take place Monday-Friday. Additional services include: career development, employment assistance, and student support services. Services are free if you qualify! For further information, please call 973-232-1139 or stop by the office located at: Center City Mall, 301 Main Street U level, Paterson, NJ.

Red Hat Angels Sponsor Ice Cream Social

CLIFTON, NJ – The Red Hat Angels, a team in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Clifton, invites you to their Beat the Heat Ice Cream Social on Sunday 8/13/17 at 2:30 PM at the Senior Citizen Center, Dog Pound Road, Clifton. Enjoy making your own sundae, join in a sing along and win some gifts as the cutest jockeys and their miniature pony’s race for a cure. Tickets are $10.00 with all proceeds to benefit the Relay for Life Clifton. Contact Chris at 973 650-2719 for tickets. Come and enjoy a SUNDAE afternoon in the air conditioned center and beat the heat while helping to beat cancer. We are asking our guests to help us support the Back2school Outreach Program in Clifton with donating a backpack or supplies and bring them to the ice cream social. This of course is VOLUNTARY. For more information on the services provided by the American Cancer Society, please visit cancer.org. To learn more about being involved in the Relay for Life of Clifton,please visit relayforlife.org/cliftonnj

Introduction To Genealogy Workshop for Kids

NEW JERSEY – On Thursday, August 10th in the atrium at Lambert Castle (3 Valley Road, Paterson), the Passaic County Historical Society will be conducting a hands-on workshop for children entitled Where do I come from?: Family History for Kids. Join us for an afternoon of family history activities with our librarian, Patrick Byrnes. This workshop is a great introduction to family history and historical research. Learn how to make your own family tree, take an oral history quiz and learn how to start a family archive. Free with regular admission. Recommended for children of all ages and fun for the whole family. This event is free and you can stop by any time between 12 pm-4 pm. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085.

Polish National Home of Hartford Announces

August 11th “Meatstravaganza” Outdoor BBQ & Beer Garden Festival

HARTFORD, CT – The Polish National Home is proud to announce the start of a new summer tradition: an outdoor festival featuring a limitless selection of grilled meats, to be held on August 11 in the “backyard” of the Polish National home. The PNH’s chef has dubbed the event the Meatstravaganza, and it is the culmination of a collaborative triumvirate partnership with another longtime fixture in Hartford’s Polish-American community, Adolf’s Meat and Sausage Kitchen in Hartford’s South End, and with an exciting new startup, Back East and Spaten Brewery. The cookout begins at 6 pm. Tickets are $45 plus sales tax at and continues until 9 pm. Also, tickets can be bought for $35 in advance on Eventbrite. The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford; free lot and street parking is available immediately off-site. For more information call 860-247-1784.

Free Clinical Health Screenings Available to Women in Ocean County

Toms River, N.J. – Community Medical Center’s Community Health Services, a RWJ Barnabas Health facility, through a grant provided by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, coordinates the New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection program in Ocean County. Currently, free clinical health screenings are available to uninsured women in Ocean County. The program provides free clinical breast examinations, mammograms, cervical exams and pap smears to uninsured women between the ages of 40 and 64. To qualify for the program, participants must meet specific income requirements. Clinics will be held at the Family Planning Center in Lakewood, 290 River Avenue on Thursday, August 10, from 12 to 2:30 pm and on Tuesday, August 29 from 12 to 2:30 pm. An additional clinic will be held at the Ocean County Health Department, 175 Sunset Avenue, Toms River, on Friday, August 25 from 1 to 2:30 pm. Appointments are required. For further information or to schedule an appointment, please call 732-557-3202.

Clifton Centennial Summer Concerts!

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Special Events Committee invites you to come and enjoy a summer outdoor concert series every Wednesday in July and August. Bring your chair and join us at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Van Houten Avenue at 7:30 PM and enjoy the following concerts:

August 9 United States Army Band of West Point

August 16 Gramercy Park Orchestra of New York

August 23 Clifton Native Night Kim Latiano, Brookwood and Godspeed

August 30 Forever Ray

In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be held in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Support our local restaurants and enjoy dinner before attending the concert. The Committee promises you a wonderful night of entertainment and camaraderie as we all celebrate our Clifton’s 100th Anniversary!

Free Skin Cancer Screenings

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and Dermatology Center of North Jersey will be co-sponsoring FREE Skin Cancer Screenings on Wednesday, August 9th from 4pm-5pm and Thursday, August 10th from 4 pm-5 pm at the Clifton Health Department, 900 Clifton Avenue, 2nd Floor. Registration is required. Please call 973-470-5760 to register or for more information. This screening is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents. Participants will have the opportunity to show a dermatologist any concerning marks on their skin that may be indicative of skin cancer. Skin cancer remains the most common form of cancer in the United States. The two most common types of skin cancer are basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma. Both are curable, but can be destructive and expensive to treat. Melanoma, the third most common type of skin cancer, is more dangerous and causes the most deaths. Overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) light is the most common cause for each of these cancers. You cannot see UV rays, but they usually come from the sun, tanning beds, and sunlamps. A change in your skin is the most common sign of skin cancer. This could be a new growth, a sore that doesn’t heal, or a change in a mole. The Clifton Health Department encourages you to make an appointment for this screening if you have noticed any changes in your skin. In order to facilitate your exam, please wear a single layer of clothing. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Polish Soldier’s Day

BENSALEM, PA — The Polish Army Veterans Post #12 will hold Polish Soldiers’ Day on Sunday, August 13th at the Polish Veterans Park (Polanka’s), 3258 Knights Rd. Mass 1:00 p.m., followed by commemorative exercises and picnic. Info call Zbigniew Wrzos (215) 742-3072 or Polanka (215) 639-1019.

Butterfly Fest – Bergen County Audubon at NJBG

NEW JERSEY – NJBG invites you to explore and enjoy the Garden’s beautiful flying jewels at a Butterfly Fest at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, August 13, 2017, from 12 noon until 3 pm. Members of the Bergen County Audubon Society will offer butterfly walks throughout the afternoon, and will share information on how to attract butterflies to your backyard, how to help the Monarch Butterfly, and why creating butterfly habitat creates a healthy environment for everyone. This program is free. Walks will start approximately every half hour at the Carriage House Visitor Center in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, Morris Road, Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ. This program is sponsored by the NJBG/Skylands Association and the Bergen County Audubon Society. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 8 pm every day. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking fee on summer weekends and holidays: $5/car for NJ residents; $7/car out-of-state.; summer weekday parking is free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org. The Bergen County Audubon Society is the regional chapter of the National Audubon Society, and offers wide-ranging programs from the Meadowlands to the Highlands. For more information, visit their website at www.bergencountyaudubon.org or contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com.

In photo: An Eastern Tiger Swallowtail on phlox in NJBG’s Perennial Garden. Photo by Marie Longo.

Trip To 9/11 Memorial Museum

NEW YORK CITY – The 9/11 Memorial Museum is located in the heart of the original World Trade Center site. The Museum brings to us the reminders of that tragic date. The Clifton Centennial Committee has announced that tickets to the /911 Museum are now on sale at the Clifton City Clerk’s Office. The trip will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2017; departing Clifton City Hall at 8:45 AM and returning approximately 4 PM. Ticket prices are as follows – 18-64 $39.00, 65 and over $33.00 and 7-17 years old $31.00 (Must be accompanied by an adult). Also available to all age groups are optional tours for $20.00 per person. 9/11 family members will be free of charge. Active and 20 years or more retired military with a valid identification are admission free. Last day to pay for the trip will be October 12, 2017. Tickets available at Clifton City Hall at the City Clerk’s office. No credit cards accepted. Café on premises for lunch, snacks & beverages. Join us as we pay tribute to the nearly 3000 victims of the attacks, recognize the thousands who survived and all who showed extraordinary courage and compassion in the catastrophes aftermath.

Polka Dances

PENNSYLVANIA – Friday, August 11 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA, 7 to 11 P.M. Music by Pennsylvania Villagers Band. Info call 610-944-7501.

PENNSYLVANIA – Friday, August 18 – Polka Dance, Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA, 1 P.M. Music by Alex Mexner Band. Info call 610-944-7501.

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, August 19 – Polka Pals Polka Dance, Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd. & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by Polka Who Band, 7 to 11 P.M. Info/tickets call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704.

Birthdays & Anniversaries by DJ Wolfie Happy Birthday to Dana Slomkowski of Stafford, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Friday, August 4th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Peter, your son Peter Jr., your Mom and Dad, your mother-in-law and father-in-law Luciann and Edward (Ed was the former DJ of The Polka Carousel), the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Michael R. Koch of Toms River, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Monday, August 7th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Wanda, your son Michael, your daughter in-law Lauren, your granddaughter Kate Madison, your grandson Michael George, Lauren’s Mom and Dad Diane and George, the rest of your family members, all your polka friends at various dances, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Fiday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! TO LAT! Happy Birthday to Luciann Slomkowski of Pawleys Island, South Carolina who will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, August 15th. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Ed, your son Peter Sr., your Daughter-in-law Dana, your Grandson Peter Walter, your granddaughter Rory, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Mary Majka of Saddle Brook, New Jersey (sister/sister-in-law) who will be celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, August 16th. Happy Birthday wishes from your daughter Theresa, your son-in-law Stephen, your son Fred and your daughter-in-law Alice, your son Keith and your daughter-in-law Leah, your sons Kenny and John, all your grandchildren, the rest of your family members, all your friends at Majka Railing, all your friends at the Daytona 500, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday, Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Mike Matousek of Millersville, MD (Mike is the leader of the band “The Boys”) who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, August 19th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Ann Marie, your daughters Amanda and Amy, your son Matthew, your Mom and Dad Connie and Al, your mother-in-law Barbara Lubas, all the members of your band, all the members of other Polka Bands, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Alan Tecchio of Denville, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Sunday, August 27th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Beth, your daughter Annabella, your son Nicholas, your dad, your mother-in-law and father-in-law Gail and Stephen, your sister-in-law Fran, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Vito Mazza of Leonia, New Jersey (Vito holds many postions in the New Jersey Knights of Columbus) who will be celebrating his birthday on Monday, August 28th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Kay, your son Vito IV and your daughter-in-law Tara, your grandchildren Isabella Grace and Vito V, your daughter Marissa, your sisters Diane Curtis and Pat Viamis, the rest of your family members, all your friends at the Knights of Columbus, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversay to Beth and Alan Tecchio of Denville, New Jersey who are celebrating their 14th Wedding Anniversary on Tuesday, August 1st. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughter Annabella, your son Nicholas, your mother/mother-in-law and father/father-in-law Gail and Stephen, your sister/sister-in-law Fran, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Lauren and Michael Koch of Marlton. New Jersey who are celebrating their 7th Wedding Anniversary on Monday, August 7th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughter Kate Madison and your son Michael George, your mom and mother-in-law Diane and Wanda, your dad and father-in-law George and Michael, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Mitgdalia (Millie) and John Gerena (our Neighbor) of Kearny, New Jersey who are celebrating their Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 12th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your sons Jonathan, Anthony and Johnny (twins), your daughters Daisey and Glenda (twins) and Reynaldon, your Mom and Dad Maria and Leocadio, your granddaughters Crystain and Samantha, your grandsons George and Efain, your great grandsons Izayna and Jerermayn, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of The Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Greta and John Souza of Chico, California (our Cousins) who are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 19th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your son Erik and your daughter-in-law Maggie, your daughter Renee and your son-in-law Daniel, your granddaughters Patricia, Bridget Renee and Cora, your brother/brother-in-law Bruce and your sister-in-law Renee, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Carol (Adase) and Eddie Forman of Harley, Massachusette (Eddie is the leader of The Eddie Forman Orchestra) who are celebrating their 38th Wedding Anniversary on Friday, August 25th. Happy Anniversary wishes from the Adase and Forman Families, all the members of your orchestra, all the members of other Polka Bands, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Wanda and Michael Koch of Toms River who are celebrating their 26th Wedding Anniversary on Friday, August 25th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your son Michael your daughter-in-law Lauren, your granddaughter Kate Madison, your grandson Michael George, the rest of your family members, all your friends at various polka dances, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Anniversary to Mary Ann and Charles (Chuck) Tyls of Wyckoff, New Jersey who are celebrating their Wedding Anniversary on Wednesday, August 30th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your son Charles. Jr, and your daughter-in-law Hilary, your son Christopher and your daughter-in-law Lauren, your daughter Lynda and your son-in-law Michael, your grandchildren Austyn, Skyler, Declan, Vraydyn,Kaitlyn, Stephen, Cortlund, Addison, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, all the members of the Friday Morning Club, Joyce and Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!