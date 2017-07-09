- Check Out July Horoscope!Posted 4 days ago
2017 National Polish-American
Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet
Super Bowl winning coach Gary Kubiak, veteran NBA referee Steve Javie, Olympic women’s basketball star Juliene Brazinski Simpson and fencing coach Janusz Bednarski were inducted into the National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame – Thursday, June 22, 2017. (in photo – 2017 Inductees)
The induction banquet was held at the National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame museum which is housed at the American-Polish Cultural Center in Troy, MI. Dan Miller, Fox2 sports director and voice of the Detroit Lions was the MC for the event. Over 400 of our closest Polish cousins attended the festivities.
Please congratulate the class of 2017 and newest members of the National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame. To find out more about the National Polish Sports Hall of Fame, go to www.polishsportshof.com
Photos and Text courtesy of David Jansen.
Photos below:
David Jansen (1st Vice Chairman – National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame) and Calli Jansen
Mr. & Mrs. Kubiak
Dan Miller, MC