Hungarian Pecan Triangles

INGREDIENTS:

2 c. all purpose flour

1 c. granulated sugar

1 c. butter or margarine, softened

2 egg yolks

1 T. brandy or water

1/2 c. packed light brown sugar

4 c. finely chopped pecans

11⁄2 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 egg whites

Confectioners sugar (optional)

Mix flour and 1/2 c. granulated sugar in medium size bowl.

Cut in butter until particles resemble small peas.

With fork stir in egg yolks and brandy.

With hands, press mixture to make a dough. Press evenly and firmly into a jelly-roll pan.

Bake in a preheated 350˚ oven 15 minutes or until firm to touch.

Meanwhile in heavy 3 qt. saucepan mix remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, then brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon and egg whites. Stir over low heat about 5 minutes until sugars dissolve.

Spread evenly over prebaked dough.

Bake 25 minutes or until topping is light brown and glazed.

Cool 5 minutes; cut in 4 long strips, then cut each strip in eighths.

Cut each piece in half diagonally into 2 triangles.

Dust with confectioners sugar.

Store tightly covered with wax paper between layers.

Makes 64.

Recipe by J.G.