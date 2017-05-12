- Check Out May Horoscope!Posted 20 hours ago
Hungarian Pecan Triangles
INGREDIENTS:
2 c. all purpose flour
1 c. granulated sugar
1 c. butter or margarine, softened
2 egg yolks
1 T. brandy or water
1/2 c. packed light brown sugar
4 c. finely chopped pecans
11⁄2 tsp. ground cinnamon
4 egg whites
Confectioners sugar (optional)
Mix flour and 1/2 c. granulated sugar in medium size bowl.
Cut in butter until particles resemble small peas.
With fork stir in egg yolks and brandy.
With hands, press mixture to make a dough. Press evenly and firmly into a jelly-roll pan.
Bake in a preheated 350˚ oven 15 minutes or until firm to touch.
Meanwhile in heavy 3 qt. saucepan mix remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, then brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon and egg whites. Stir over low heat about 5 minutes until sugars dissolve.
Spread evenly over prebaked dough.
Bake 25 minutes or until topping is light brown and glazed.
Cool 5 minutes; cut in 4 long strips, then cut each strip in eighths.
Cut each piece in half diagonally into 2 triangles.
Dust with confectioners sugar.
Store tightly covered with wax paper between layers.
Makes 64.
Recipe by J.G.