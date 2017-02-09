Fried Green Tomatoes

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 c. flour

salt & pepper

2 eggs, beaten

2/3 c. dry bread crumbs

1/3 c. Parmesan cheese, grated

2-3 green tomatoes sliced thick

1/2 c. olive oil

Season flour with salt & pepper.

In another bowl beat eggs.

On paper plate toss bread crumbs and cheese. Dredge tomato slices in flour, then eggs. Coat in bread crumbs, pressing a bit to adhere. In non-stick skillet heat oil. Add the breaded tomatoes & cook over moderate heat 5-6 minutes. Turning once. Transfer to paper towel plate and serve with any hot sauce or Old Bay seasoning.

By Clare Siedlarczyk