Fried Green Tomatoes
By PostEagle on February 9, 2017
Fried Green Tomatoes
INGREDIENTS:
1/4 c. flour
salt & pepper
2 eggs, beaten
2/3 c. dry bread crumbs
1/3 c. Parmesan cheese, grated
2-3 green tomatoes sliced thick
1/2 c. olive oil
Season flour with salt & pepper.
In another bowl beat eggs.
On paper plate toss bread crumbs and cheese. Dredge tomato slices in flour, then eggs. Coat in bread crumbs, pressing a bit to adhere. In non-stick skillet heat oil. Add the breaded tomatoes & cook over moderate heat 5-6 minutes. Turning once. Transfer to paper towel plate and serve with any hot sauce or Old Bay seasoning.
By Clare Siedlarczyk