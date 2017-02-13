Calendar (week of February 3)

Back East Beer & Polish Food Pairing Night

CONNECTICUT – The Polish National Home of Hartford presents a “Back East Beer and Polish Food Pairing Night” on Friday, February 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Polish National Home, 66 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford. There will be a live performance by the Randy Kemp Trio, four-course gourmet dinner, and sampling of award-winning Connecticut craft beers by Back East Brewery! Win raffle prizes benefitting PNH restoration. Guest speaker will be Tony Karlowicz, founder of Back East Brewery. Also vote for the Hartford PNH’s official craft beer of 2017! Drinks at happy hour prices. Reserve your ticket by calling 860-247-1784 or email: info@polishhomect.org

Carnival Dance In Maryland!

MARYLAND – You are invited to a CARNIVAL DANCE sponsored by Our Lady Queen of Poland Parish on Saturday, February 4th from 8 pm to 1 am at the Knights of Columbus Hall (across the street from the church), 9707 Rosensteel Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910. Come kick up your heels and join us for a wonderful evening of dancing, music and frivolity! For reservations, call Izabella Macander 301-770-7086.

Celebrating the Life of Kosciuszko

NEW YORK CITY – The Polish American Teachers Association of the Kosciuszko Foundation presents a show for children of all ages celebrating the life of Thaddeus Kosciuszko on Saturday, February 4th at 3:00 p.m. Kosciuszko, our hero, will be celebrated with drama, song, dance, and a special story about Kosciuszko recited by the first place winner of PATA’s annual storytelling contest of 2016 and much more. Light refreshments will be provided. The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. For more information go to www.thekf.org

Clifton Health Dept. Offers Cardiac Assessment

CLIFTON, NJ – In observance of American Heart Month, the Clifton Health Department and Hackensack UMC Mountainside Hospital will be co-sponsoring a Cardiac Assessment at the Clifton Health Department, located on 900 Clifton Avenue, 2nd Floor, on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm. Learn your cardiac risks through cholesterol testing, blood pressure, BMI/body fat composition, and waist circumference. Counseling by a staff physician will also be provided. This screening costs $30.00 a person. The fee goes directly to Hackensack UMC Mountainside. Registration is required. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to register. Registration will be on a first come – first served basis. This screening is open to residents of Clifton and Little Falls. Heart Disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, claiming the lives of nearly 610,000 people in the United States each year—that’s 1 in 4 deaths occurring as a result of this devastating disease. Anyone, including children, can develop heart disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in your arteries. When this happens, your arteries can begin to narrow, which blocks the flow of blood to the heart. Smoking, an unhealthy diet, and insufficient exercise are all factors that can increase your risk for having heart disease. High cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes are conditions that may further increase your risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best ways to prevent heart disease are to eat a healthy diet, making an extra effort to reduce saturated fat in your diet, maintain a healthy, appropriate weight, exercise regularly, and prevent or maintain other health conditions. The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack UMC Mountainside Hospital encourage you to register for this screening to learn more about your risk for developing heart disease, and how to prevent or lower your risk for developing complications with simple lifestyle changes. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Free Estate and Federal Income Tax Seminar Set for February 9th

Free Seminar delves into topics critical to understanding tax law

NEW JERSEY – A free public seminar on estate and federal income tax will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017, 7-9 p.m. at the New Jersey Law Center off Ryders Lane in New Brunswick. The seminar is sponsored by the New Jersey State Bar Foundation. A variety of topics related to current tax issues will be discussed, including recent changes to the federal estate tax and the New Jersey Estate Tax. Other topics for discussion may include distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs), saving for college (529 plans), and exclusion of gain on the sale of a principal residence. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentations. Speakers will include Brian D. Reynolds, an attorney with the Murray Hill law firm of Mantell, Prince & Reynolds, P.C.; and Richard H. Greenberg, a senior partner of Greenberg & Schulman in Woodbridge. The seminar is free and open to the public; advance registration is required. To register click here, or for more information on Foundation seminars, programs and publications, and directions, visit the Foundation online at www.njsbf.org or call 1-800-FREE-LAW. The Foundation’s seminar series is made possible by funding from the IOLTA Fund of the Bar of New Jersey.

Dinner And Movie

CLIFTON, NJ – Bring your family to the Clifton Community Recreation Center for a low cost night out of dinner and a movie on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the movie, “Trolls”, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. The cost is $5.50 per person and covers the entrance to the movie, popcorn, a small bag of movie favorite candies, beverage and dinner provided by Gerry D’s Catering (small French fries and choice of 1 hotdog, 1 hamburger, 1 cheeseburger or 1 grilled cheese sandwich). Seating is limited. Pre-register at the Clifton Recreation office or online at Cliftonrec.com (online registration ends on 2/13/2017). For more information, call the Recreation office at (973) 470-5956.

“Socks For Soldiers” Sock Drive

Paterson, NJ – The Passaic County Clerk, Kristin M. Corrado, Esq. will be collecting socks for the Month of February for local veterans and active-duty military overseas. A free passport photo will be provided for each pair of new, unworn pair of socks donated during the month of February. Socks are something that come up again and again on soldier’s wish lists,” said Kristin Corrado, Esq. Passaic County Clerk. “It may seem like a simple pair of socks, but to a solider deployed far from home or a homeless veteran, it’s a message that someone cares.” Anyone wishing to donate socks can bring them to the County Clerk’s Office located on the 1st floor, Room 130, Passaic County Administration Building at 401 Grand Street, Paterson, New Jersey now through February 28th. Socks may also be dropped off at our Satellite office located at 1237 Ringwood Avenue in Haskell (Wanaque) or at any of our Satellite Outreach Sites during the month of February. “This is a small way to let them know we appreciate their service and sacrifice”, said Kristin M. Corrado, Esq., Passaic County Clerk. For further information you can contact Debbie Andriani at the County Clerk’s Office at (973)881-4788 or debraa@passaiccountynj.org.

NJBG – Skylands Manor Tours – February 5 and March 5

NEW JERSEY – Guided tours of the ground floor of historic Skylands Manor at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden will be available on Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 11 am to 3 pm. The suggested donations for Manor House tours are: $7 for adults; $5 for seniors and students aged 13-18; $3 for children aged 6-12; and free for children under age 6. Tours will also be available on March 5, 2017, NJBG’s Member Appreciation Day, when members will receive special BOGO pricing. Sponsored by the NJBG/Skylands Association, the non-profit member support organization working with the State to preserve the gardens, the 45-minute guided tours of Skylands history and architecture are conducted by NJBG volunteer tour guides, or docents. Skylands Manor, a Tudor Revival mansion, was constructed in the early 20th century for Clarence McKenzie Lewis by renowned architect John Russell Pope. Pope also designed many outstanding public buildings, including the Jefferson Memorial and National Gallery of Art, both in Washington, D.C. The firm of Elliott C. Brown was responsible for constructing his design. Among Skylands Manor’s many attractions is a remarkable collection of antique stained glass medallions set in leaded windows, including pieces from 16th century German, Bavarian and Swiss sites. The lanterns, electrical fixtures, lamps, spiral staircase rail and gate were fashioned by Samuel Yellin, who led the American revival of the use of iron as decorative art. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 6 pm in the winter, 8 am to 8 pm the rest of the year. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located off Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org. Photo courtesy of NJBG.

Join The Relay for Life Committee for The 2017 Kickoff

CLIFTON, NJ – The Relay for Life Clifton 2017 will follow the Wizard of OZ theme with Somewhere Over the Rainbow there is a CURE FOR CANCER. If you would like to volunteer or organize a team, please join us at our kickoff on Saturday, February 11 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Senior Citizen Center. Join us and learn about Relay, meet some new friends, hear some stories and enjoy some light refreshments. The 13th Annual Relay for Life of Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 2 PM to 2 AM on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Clifton Stadium. Please note the change in our time this year!!! The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is an event that brings the community together to help the American Cancer Society create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. For more information on the Relay For Life of Clifton, please visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj or contact Sarah Gruehlich at the American Cancer Society 973-285-8030. For 24-hour cancer information, please call toll free 1-800ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

“A Clifton Homecoming: Sculptures & Artwork by Richard Pitts”

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Arts Center Gallery presents “A Clifton Homecoming: Sculptures & Artwork by Richard Pitts”. The exhibit opens on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 through Saturday, Feb. 25th, 2017. There will be a reception open to the public and the artist will be available to discuss his work on Saturday, Feb. 18th from 1pm-4pm. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 19th. Please call to confirm. His two sculptures of Conestoga and Minos have been recently added to the sculpture park. In his current indoor exhibit at the gallery, he will showcase his unique and skilled style of art via sculptures and two dimensional works, Pitts’ work is represented in many private and public collections including museums and corporate collections. For the past 20 years, Pitts has explored ways to combine his passion for abstract expressionism, third world art, the shaped canvases of Stella and Murray, Japanese wood cuts, and cartoons. In honor of the special Clifton centennial, Pitts returns to Clifton with a tribute to homecoming that honors art and Clifton. Richard Pitts is originally from Clifton, New Jersey. He spent his childhood here in Clifton, NJ and then when on at age seventeen to fulfill his career in art. He is a Pratt Institute graduate with a military background who began with a studio on 18th Street, NYC, and is a founding member of the First Street Gallery now located in Chelsea, NY ( an artist run gallery),. In addition, he is a full professor of Fine Art at the Fashion Institute of Technology, founding member of Urban Studio Unbound and President of M55 Art. For more information about Richard Pitts go to richardpittssculpture.com. The Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000, and more than 40,000 visitors have enjoyed art exhibits and cultural events at the Clifton Arts Center. The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Gallery hours open to the public to view art are from Wednesday through Saturday ~ 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Group tours are available by appointment. For more information log onto the website at: www.cliftonnj.org or like us on Facebook.

The Theater of Love

NEW YORK CITY – The Kosciuszko Foundation invites all to see masterpieces from the treasury of Isadora Duncan’s original dances and new work to Old Masters in solo, duet and small group performance on Saturday, February 11th at 5:00 p.m. Tickets: $30 Full Admission – $20 for KF Members, Seniors and Students. The Kosciuszko Foundation is located at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. For more information go to www.thekf.org

Valentine’s Day Masquerade Ball

NEW JERSEY – On Friday February 10th, from 7 pm to 11 pm at Lambert Castle (home of the Passaic County Historical Society) at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ, the Passaic County Historical Society will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Masquerade Ball. Don a mask and join us at Lambert Castle for some dancing and fun. Desserts will be served and a cash bar will be available. Semi-formal attire requested, and mask required. Tickets are $25 per person. No one under twenty-one years will be admitted. Reservations required by February 6th. To make reservations please call (973)247-0085 ext 201. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

FREE AGENT PLAYERS, NEW TEAM MANAGERS AND TEAMS WANTED – PLAY HARDBALL!

If you are interested you can call Jason @ 201-873-3349 or email Larry at NJBaseball4all@aol.com.

The Amateur Baseball Association is the largest adult baseball league in NJ and we are getting bigger!

-Free Agent Player fee is $160 for 22 game season.

-If you are interested in being a new manager of a team of free agent players let us know. We can assist your team with equipment & support. As well as other incentives. Contact us to find out more!

What we offer:

• 22 Game Spring Season runs April through July with August playoffs. Games are Sundays.

• Multiple Skill Levels for Wood & Metal Leagues

• 2 Full Time Commissioners with 15+ years experience

• Various, defined skill levels for all playing abilities

• Flexible master scheduling

• Field and Accidental Medical Insurance

• League & Team Website for stats & schedules www.AllStarTeamStats.com

• Wilson A1010 Game Baseballs

• Umpire Assigning

• Proactive Customer Service

Passaic County Historical Society School Trip Grant Program

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society school trip grant program, begun in 2015, is now accepting applications from local schools. Out of the classroom enrichment activities are such an important part of a child’s education. This program allows schools to be reimbursed for the cost of transportation and admission to Lambert Castle museum for their students. All schools are eligible and funds will be dispersed on a first come basis. All applications must be for trips in the 2017 calendar year. This program is made possible in part by a grant administered by the Passaic Cultural and Heritage Council from a general operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State. For more information about the program and how to apply, visit our website at www.lambertcastle.org/school_trip_grant_program.html The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.

Events At The Kosciuszko Foundation In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Coming up at the Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Saturday, February 4th – Celebrate our Patron Tadeusz Kosciuszko’s 271st birthday with us. Details to follow.

Monday, February 6th (6:30 pm) – A Spring Semester of Polish Language and Culture Classes! For full schedule check www.learnpolishdc.com

Saturday, February 18th (2:00 pm) – The Hidden Gems of Polish Music featuring pianist Magdalena Adamek playing pieces by Polish composers.

Saturday, April 15th (6:30 pm) – District 5 Presents: Complete Chopin Preludes for Wind Quintet, transcribed by David Plylar.

For more information, contact Barbara Bernhardt – bbernhardt@thekf.org The Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C. is located at 2025 O Street N.W. (20036). www.thekf.org

Birthdays & Anniversaries

by DJ Wolfie

Happy Birthday to Jeri Merinsky of Reading, PA who will be celebrating her birthday on Thursday, February 2nd. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Victor, your son Ronald and his wife Jean, your daughter Reine and her husband Frank, your daughter Kristin, your grandchildren Ronald, Stephaine, Thomas, Mary, Geoffrey, Jon, Thomas and Ryan, your great grandchildren Aidan, Jace Tyler, Alex, Brock, Jackson, Victor, Jr. Robert and Christine, the rest of your family members, The Post Eagle Staff, Christine, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Marysia Sophia Ziemski of Owings Mills, MD who will be celebrating her 5th birthday on Thursday, February 9th. Happy Birthday wishes from your Mom and Dad Joanie and Mike, your brother Adam, your Grandma Marge, the rest of your family members, all your friends at Polkamotion-By-The-Ocean, the Post Eagle Staff, Christine, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Jacklyn Renee Pucowski of Hackettown, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, February 15th. Happy Birthday wishes from your Mom and Dad Maggie and Michael, your brother Sebastian, your grandparents Ludwika & Westely, Stephanie and Emil, Aunt Michele and Uncle Todd, Aunt Marie and Uncle Greg, your cousins Nicholas and Christopher, all the M&M workers in the M&M plant in Hackettown, New Jersey, the Post Eagle Staff, Christine, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Eleanor “Ellie” Haverick (Polka DJ on WSOU 89.5fm every Sunday at noon) who will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, February 21st. Happy Birthday wishes from all your family members, Jacek, Marie and all the polka listenners of The WSOU Polka Party show, the Post Eagle Staff, Christine, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!