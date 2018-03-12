Shawnee-on-Delaware, PA – In an effort to honor the brave men and women defending our freedom and great Nation, Shawnee Mountain is pleased to announce Military Appreciation Weekend. The event will take place on March 16th, 17th and 18th.

As a special “Thank you,” all active Military and their immediate family (spouse and children 18 years & under) will receive FREE lift tickets and ski or snowboard rentals for any of the three days. Also, group lessons and SKIwee children’s lesson programs will be available at a 50% discount. A valid active military picture ID is required and valid dependent cards are also required.

All branches of our Armed Forces are eligible, including: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard active duty members.

Retired Military/Reservists and their immediate family will receive a 50% discount on lift tickets and ski or snowboard rentals during Military Appreciation Weekend. A valid military picture ID is required and valid dependent cards are required.

Also, all Military and their immediate family are welcome to enjoy any 2-Hour session of snow tubing for only $17 per person all weekend (with ID).

And as a special bonus, those attending Military Appreciation Weekend are welcome to enjoy the

“Little” Big Air Competition and the Costume Carnival Parade on Sunday, March 18th.

Shawnee Mountain is well-known as being a beginner and family friendly ski area, welcoming all levels of skiers and riders. For early season hours and the latest snow conditions visit www.shawneemt.com. Shawnee Mountain is located in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania just off Exit 309 on Interstate 80. For general information, call 570-421-7231. For lodging information, call 800-438-6493 (townhomes and villas), 800-SHAWNEE (Shawnee Inn), or 800-POCONOS (visitor’s bureau). Follow us at Facebook.com/skishawnee, @Skishawnee and www.shawneemt.com.