2017 Coat Drive Complete!

CLIFTON, NJ – The firefighters of Clifton FMBA Local 21 have completed this year’s Coat Drive. This was the 9th year that FMBA 21 has organized a collection. Coats were collected at all six firehouses and delivered to St. Peter’s Haven in Clifton on Tuesday, December 3rd. FMBA 21 would like to thank its members and the community for coming together to support the drive. It is very rewarding to be able to serve the community and help those in need.

Pictured from left: St. Peter’s staff – Zoe Ventresca, Firefighters Houdine Moore, Steven Turi and Brian Reilly. The other two from St. Peter’s staff are unknown.