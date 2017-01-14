The competition has been fierce! With 4,516 votes tallied, we’re proud to announce that Muraladelphia is the 1st place winner of the First Annual Gingerbread Architecture Competition. This fantastic rowhouse style gingerbread marvel strikes the eye with its colorful character and life-like mural. Coming in second place, is Palm Springs, a luxurious beach abode, tastefully accented with coconut dusted marshmallow. Finally, Third Place goes to Minion Mania @ Dilworth Park, a divinely detailed gingerbread wonder, bursting with all of the life that exists everyday at Dilworth Park. A huge congratulations to all of the WINNERS and a huge thank you to everyone who participated! ‘Till next time!

The Center for Architecture, 1218 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

www.philadelphiacfa.org

215-569-3186

In photo: FIRST PLACE: Muraldelphia created by Jeffrey Bates, Tyler Lynch, and Matthew Rowe

In photo on right: THIRD PLACE: Minion Madness created by Stanev Potts Architects

In photo on left: SECOND PLACE: Palm Springs created by Romy Abraham, Daniel Abraham and Endri Poletti

