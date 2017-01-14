- Check Out January Horoscope!Posted 2 weeks ago
1st Annual Gingerbread
Architecture Competition
Winners Announced
The competition has been fierce! With 4,516 votes tallied, we’re proud to announce that Muraladelphia is the 1st place winner of the First Annual Gingerbread Architecture Competition. This fantastic rowhouse style gingerbread marvel strikes the eye with its colorful character and life-like mural. Coming in second place, is Palm Springs, a luxurious beach abode, tastefully accented with coconut dusted marshmallow. Finally, Third Place goes to Minion Mania @ Dilworth Park, a divinely detailed gingerbread wonder, bursting with all of the life that exists everyday at Dilworth Park. A huge congratulations to all of the WINNERS and a huge thank you to everyone who participated! ‘Till next time!
In photo: FIRST PLACE: Muraldelphia created by Jeffrey Bates, Tyler Lynch, and Matthew Rowe
In photo on right: THIRD PLACE: Minion Madness created by Stanev Potts Architects
In photo on left: SECOND PLACE: Palm Springs created by Romy Abraham, Daniel Abraham and Endri Poletti