In 1926, America celebrated the 150th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence. To mark the occasion, citizens of Poland – more than 5.5 million of them – signed a unique birthday card, The Polish Declarations of Admiration and Friendship. Now, all 111 volumes containing more than 30,000 pages – many beautifully illustrated or accompanied by photographs – are digitized and accessible on the Library of Congress website.

The Class of 1926 digitization project, initiated by the Polish Library in Washington, D.C., in cooperation with the Library of Congress and with support from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, has brought this historic collection to researchers all over the world and is accessible at loc.gov/collections/polish-declarations/about-this-collection/.

Richly illustrated with original works by prominent Polish graphic artists, the volumes contain signatures of nearly one-sixth of Poland’s population in 1926, including the signatures of national and local government officials, representatives of religious, social, business, academic and military institutions, and millions of school children. The collection was presented at the White House to President Calvin Coolidge, who requested that the volumes be transferred to the Library for preservation.

“I am so pleased and humbled to announce that these extraordinary volumes are now available for all to see,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “This is truly one of the unexpected treasures here at America’s library – a story from the past of goodwill and heartfelt friendship between nations. I am grateful to the Polish Library and the Polish Embassy for their support of this digitization project, which I have no doubt will be of unique significance to many historians and genealogists, but also of interest to all Americans.”

“These declarations are one of the earliest examples of public diplomacy undertaken by the reborn Polish Republic and they embody the deep appreciation Poles held for America’s friendship and generous aid,” said Piotr Wilczek, Poland’s Ambassador to the United States. “I greatly appreciate the Library of Congress’ efforts in safekeeping this priceless collection for many decades and for now facilitating its access to the entire world. Our Embassy is proud to have supported the Class of 1926 project to digitize the Polish Declarations.”

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, who toured the Polish Declarations in person, described the collection as “an extraordinary work and an important testament for Poles and Polish-Americans. It will be thrilling for many individuals to soon be able to find the signatures of their forefathers in these Declarations.”

In addition to being a unique gift from a grateful nation, the Polish Declarations are also a priceless treasure trove for genealogists, historians and researchers. World War II erupted 13 years after these signatures were gathered. Poland was jointly invaded by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union and suffered immense losses. Close to six million Polish citizens, including three million Polish Jews, were killed.

Samuel Ponczak, who spearheaded the Class of 1926 digitization project, noted, “for those who did not survive the war, in many instances their signature in this declaration is the only evidence that such a person existed.” Ponczak, who himself is a Polish survivor of the Holocaust, added, “Through our digitization effort, we are reclaiming their lost history.”

The Polish Library in Washington, D.C. is a volunteer organization which has been promoting Polish culture, literature and history in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area since 1991.

Polska Deklaracja o Podziwie i Przyjaźni dla USA dostępna online

111 tomów zawierających życzenia Polaków dla Amerykanów z okazji 150-tej rocznicy uchwalenia Deklaracji Niepodległości można przeglądać online na stronach internetowych Biblioteki Kongresu. Projekt digitalizacji został przeprowadzony przez Bibliotekę Polską w Waszyngtonie, przy zaangażowaniu Biblioteki Kongresu oraz Ambasady RP w Stanach Zjednoczonych.

W 1926 r. Ameryka świętowała 150 rocznicę Deklaracji Niepodległości. Z tej okazji, obywatele Polski – ponad pięć i pół miliona – złożyli podpisy na wyjątkowej kartce urodzinowej: Polskiej Deklaracji o Przyjaźni i Podziwie dla Stanów Zjednoczonych. Obecnie, wszystkie 111 tomów, zawierających ponad 30 tysięcy stron – wiele pięknie ilustrowanych lub ozdobionych fotografiami – zostało zdigitalizowanych i udostępnionych na stronie internetowej Biblioteki Kongresu.

Projekt digitalizacji kolekcji Klasa 1926, zainicjowany przez Bibliotekę Polską w Waszyngtonie we współpracy z Biblioteką Kongresu i wsparty przez Ambasadę RP, umożliwił dostęp to tej historycznej kolekcji badaczom z całego świata pod adresem internetowym loc.gov/collections/polish-declarations/about-this-collection/.

Bogato ilustrowane tomy z oryginalnymi pracami znakomitych polskich artystów zawierają podpisy prawie jednej szóstej ludności Polski w 1926 r., w tym podpisy członków rządu, samorządów lokalnych, przedstawicieli duchowieństwa i wspólnot religijnych, organizacji społeczno-politycznych, przemysłu, instytucji akademickich i wojska, a także milionów dzieci szkolnych. Kolekcja została uroczyście wręczona Prezydentowi Calvinowi Coolidge’owi, który przekazał ją na przechowanie do Biblioteki Kongresu.

“Mam przyjemność i zaszczyt ogłosić, że te nadzwyczajne tomy obecnie mogą obejrzeć wszyscy” powiedziała Bibliotekarz Kongresu Carla Hayden. “To jest rzeczywiście jeden z najbardziej oryginalnych skarbów w amerykańskiej bibliotece – opowieść z przeszłości o serdecznej przyjaźni dwóch narodów. Jestem wdzięczna Bibliotece Polskiej i Polskiej Ambasadzie za wsparcie projektu digitalizacji, który bez wątpienia będzie miał wyjątkowe znaczenie dla wielu historyków i genealogów, ale także jest interesujący dla wszystkich Amerykanów”.

“Te deklaracje to jeden z najwcześniejszych przykładów dyplomacji publicznej prowadzonej przez odrodzoną Rzecząpospolitą, świadczący o głębokiej wdzięczności Polaków dla Amerykanów za przyjaźń i szczodrą pomoc”, powiedział Piotr Wilczek, Ambasador RP w USA. „Bardzo doceniam zabiegi Biblioteki Kongresu w zachowaniu tej bezcennej kolekcji przez wiele dekad, a teraz umożliwienie dostępu do niej na całym świecie. Nasza Ambasada jest dumna, że mogła wspomóc projekt Klasa 1926, którego celem była cyfryzacja Polskiej Deklaracji.”

Prezydent Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej Andrzej Duda, który miał okazję zobaczyć Polską Deklarację w całości, opisał kolekcję jako „dzieło niezwykłe i ważne przesłanie dla Polaków i Amerykanów polskiego pochodzenia. To będzie pasjonujące dla wielu osób móc znaleźć podpisy swoich przodków w tej Deklaracji”.

Polska Deklaracja oprócz tego, że jest szczególnym dowodem wdzięczności narodu polskiego, jest również bezcennym źródłem wiedzy dla genealogów, historyków i badaczy. Druga Wojna Światowa wybuchła 13 lat po zbiórce podpisów. Polska zaatakowana jednocześnie przez nazistowskie Niemcy i Związek Radziecki doznała ogromnych strat. Około sześć milionów polskich obywateli, w tym trzy miliony polskich Żydów straciło życie.

Samuel Ponczak, kierujący projektem digitalizacji Klasa 1926, zauważył „dla tych, którzy nie przeżyli wojny, w wielu przypadkach, podpisy w tej deklaracji są jedynym świadectwem, że istnieli.” Ponczak, który sam jest Ocalałym z Holocaustu, dodał „poprzez nasze wysiłki na rzecz digitalizacji przywracamy utraconą historię”.

Biblioteka Polska w Waszyngtonie DC jest organizacją społeczną, która promuje polską kulturę, literaturę i historię w obrębie Waszyngtońskiej Metropolii od 1991 roku.

Biblioteka Kongresu jest największą biblioteką na świecie, oferującą dostęp do Stanach Zjednoczonych i materiałów z całego świata, dostępnych na miejscu i online. Jest głównym narzędziem badań i analiz Kongresu USA oraz siedzibą U.S. Copyright Office.

Na stronie internetowej loc.gov można zapoznać się z kolekcjami, usługami bibliotecznymi, programami edukacyjnymi oraz zaplanować wizytę w Bibliotece, na stronie congress.gov uzyskać dostęp do oficjalnych federalnych informacji legislacyjnych, a prawa autorskie zarejestrować na copyright.gov.

